Campbell Helping Ease Frustrations of Simmons

Mason Kern

Through each of the five weeks of the 2020 NFL season, much of the player-specific chatter surrounding the Arizona Cardinals has been the lack of playing time for their first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons.

It is warranted, considering defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has employed the designated inside linebacker for just 57 defensive snaps (17 percent of the team's total) and 31 on special teams (23 percent). Frustrations appear to be mounting.

During the game broadcast in Week 4 agains the Carolina Panthers, Simmons was used as a drop-back safety on several occasions, two of which resulted in false starts. Yet, after Simmons successfully forced the opposing offensive line to jump, Joseph immediately took him off the field. In one instance, the broadcast captured Simmons raising his head into the sky before jogging off the field.

He played nine total defensive snaps in that game, the second-lowest total of the season behind the seven he played in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team.

A major factor in why Simmons has not received more snaps is the emergence of inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who was signed as a free agent this offseason after spending all of the last four years of his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. Campbell's in-game performance, coupled with a lack of a normal offseason that had major implications on rookies, has affected Simmons' role — despite him starting in four of five games.

According to Campbell, Simmons has not been too thrilled about it.

"One thing I try to tell him is, 'You can't control everything and control what you can control,' " Campbell said Tuesday. "'And what you can control is your attitude every day, your work ethic every day and the things that you bring to this team. You were brought here for a specific reason and things may not be going the way you want them to, but that's part of the life we live. Every day, every week, you're going to face adversity and it's not about what you do in the moment when things are going good, but who you are when things are going bad. [That's] what defines your character.'"

For Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the competitive depth the team has established in the inside linebacker room is healthy for sustainable success. After all, it led to sixth-round draft pick Evan Weaver being cut in the roster trim to 53 players and signed to the practice squad.

In Kingsbury and Joseph's estimation, giving Simmons time to learn behind veterans in the group is the most effective method for his transition to the NFL. As for Campbell, he has carved out a significant place in the team's defense and cemented himself in his role.

"He's doing what we thought he could do," Kingsbury said of Campbell in September. "He was our top-rated linebacker in free agency and we're fortunate that we were able to get him for this season. Felt like he's a great guy. Him and (inside linebacker) Jordan Hicks are great guys for Isaiah to learn behind and figure things out as he builds, not having an offseason, but can learn throughout the season. We feel like it's really going to help him as well."

