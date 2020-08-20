When De'Vondre Campbell made the decision to leave the Atlanta Falcons, the home for his entire four-year NFL career, and sign with the Arizona Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, he did not anticipate lacking an entire offseason's worth of in-person training at the team facility. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to suspend OTAs and minicamps and left players who switched teams to train for a new system on their own.

That is a tall order, as learning a new scheme with instruction from coaches in real time via verbal communication and visual examples is already hard enough. The transition to the virtual period and team meetings over Zoom lacked the personal nature that develops team chemistry in the locker room. It also caused new additions to be further behind schematically on what teams are trying to do.

Now that preseason camps are in full swing and in a more personal, face-to-face setting, players across the league are in the same spot: Adapt; train; get better, or get left behind. As for bonding with teammates, the real legwork is being put in off the field.

Last season, Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks separated himself as a standout performer and played in 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps. As a result, his schematic proficiency under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is beyond that of his other position mates, especially those who are new to the roster.

For Campbell's part, he was no slouch in Atlanta. He led the team in tackles last season with 129 and was a four-year starter there. He is aiming to make a considerable impact this season in the desert as a complement to Hicks, while relieving some of the pressure of adjusting other players and making all the calls.

"I try to do my best with the knowledge that I know," Campbell said following Wednesday's practice. "I don't try to overstep my boundaries. Jordan is the leader of this team at this point and I just try to help him as much as I can. Building a relationship with him on and off the field is my my main priority at this point."

That is an important indicator of the type of role Campbell sees for himself this season. Instead of flaunting his stats and issuing commands, his No. 1 goal is to develop a bond with Hicks and become a dynamic tandem on the inside.

The relationship has already swelled to new heights since training camp started. It is one thing to interact virtually and over the phone with teammates, but bonds are formed and strengthened on the back of human interaction in a more personal form.

"Jordan is a great teammate," Campbell said. "Every time I have a question or concern, I can go to him and he has the answer. And if he doesn't have it, we figure it out together. And that's all you can really ask for in a teammate, somebody that's willing to help you when you need the help, especially coming into a new situation, new defense, new surroundings."

If Campbell can pick up Joseph's 3-4 defense relatively quickly, his experience — along with Hicks — will be an instrumental component in the development of rookie draft picks Isaiah Simmons and Evan Weaver as the season progresses. For now, he just wants to deepen a friendship that is beginning to blossom.