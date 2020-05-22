AllCardinals
In Brief Time Together, New LB Campbell Says Cardinals Defense is Bonding

Howard Balzer

It appears there is a strong vibe circling around the Cardinals defense as they continue with the virtual offseason program.

Once again, a player talked about being “on the same page,” which is what began the Super Bowl talk when cornerback Patrick Peterson echoed just that on a recent podcast.

Wednesday, it was cornerback Robert Alford sending the same message. Then, Thursday, Alford’s former Atlanta Falcons' teammate, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, emphasized those same words in a video conference with reporters.

Campbell, who was a rookie with the Falcons in 2016 when they went to the Super Bowl, was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Cardinals in March.

When Campbell was asked if he and Alford know what a Super Bowl defense looks like based on their experience and how the Cardinals stack up, he said, “It's funny that you asked that, because I just talked to Robert today, and we were talking about how there's very little weaknesses on our defense, if any at all. We have everything we need. But, the one thing I've learned about playing on a Super-Bowl caliber team is that it doesn't matter how talented you are, you just have to have everybody clicking together.

“And if everybody's on the same page (whoomp, there it is), and everybody has the right mindset, there's not much that we can't accomplish. We have a very strong secondary, we have two really good corners. We have a great safety in Budda (Baker) and we have a really good front seven. So, we just have to continue to put everything together and making sure that everybody's on the same page (whoomp, there it is again!).

Campbell relived his Super Bowl years while not only talking about the defense, but the entire team led by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“As a whole, it's all about chemistry,” Campbell said. “The best thing, the most vivid thing, that I remember from our Super Bowl run my rookie year, is how much fun we had as a team. I've been on teams where nobody's really cool with each other, like, we all have a job to do. And that's it, it's just the job. But that year, it was special because you had guys from different backgrounds, different upbringings, everybody clicking together. We were going on bowling trips, like once a week, we'd all go out and bowl or we were doing stuff as a group, and it just built our chemistry up that much more.”

Campbell is a big believer that together feeling is significant when the tough times hit.

He said, “That's really what it takes is just having an overall team chemistry and understanding that in all football games, there comes a point where things get really hard and they get really tough. And you look at the man next to you, and if you have that great relationship with him, you're more willing to leave it all out on the field. I've been on both sides of that where guys don't have a great relationship. It gets hard in the game. And some people might give up, so it's all about developing relationships.”

While he and others are new, Campbell can tell from the virtual meetings that those returning feel good about the way the defense improved late last season and are intent to carry it over to 2020.

“The morale in the locker room is just everybody is really confident because they understood that it was a first year within a defense and your first year within a defense, there's always going to be kinks,” Campbell said. “You know, like you're playing against the best of the best. So, there's always that learning curve, and that was last year. Everybody's a lot more comfortable. Year 2 is just like going from being a rookie to your second year, you make a huge jump. And that's what everybody's mostly optimistic about is the fact that the improvement late in the season is what you want to see.

“You want to see guys getting better at something that you're consistently doing. And with the improvement that they made later in the season, they just want to continue when the season starts this year, and I think I can be a huge piece of that and everybody else that's new within the organization.”

If only Super Bowls could be won on the computer.

