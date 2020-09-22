De'Vondre Campbell the 'X-Factor' in Cardinals Early Success

If you ask Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury where inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell has made the biggest impact in his first two games with the franchise, you would be met with a question of your own.

"Really, where hasn't he?"

In the Cardinals undefeated 2-0 start, the first time the organization has achieved that feat since 2015, Campbell has been a critical cog in the machine. Not only has his play allowed Arizona to bring rookie inside linebacker and 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons along more slowly, but his capability as an overall defender has profoundly impacted each game.

How important really is it to have the opportunity to ease Simmons at a reasonable pace? Take Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and the first two defensive series of the game. Simmons was called for a horse-collar penalty on a tackle and then was burned off the line of scrimmage by running back Raheem Mostert, who cut inside him on the way to a 76-yard touchdown.

"We've added some veteran players like Campbell and those guys who can take some pressure off Isaiah," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "If Campbell wasn't here, he would be out there every down, but we have Campbell and those guys that have played in games and who are really good starters. It gives us a chance to bring Isaiah along the right way, so when it's time to take over the role, he's ready to do it."

Expectations were high for Campbell following his arrival. After all, he was coming off a career year with the Atlanta Falcons in which he had a career-high and team-leading 129 tackles (75 solo), six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles (one recovery), two sacks and two interceptions.

Those efforts made Campbell a top-tier free agent league wide once he hit the open market this offseason, Arizona included. The Cardinals inevitably lured him to the desert on a one-year deal worth a fully-guaranteed $6 million, $5 million of which coming via a signing bonus.

"He's doing what we thought he could do," Kingsbury said following Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington. "He was our top-rated linebacker in free agency and we're fortunate that we were able to get him for this season. Felt like he's a great guy. Him and (inside linebacker) Jordan Hicks are great guys for Isaiah to learn behind and figure things out as he builds, not having an offseason, but can can learn throughout the season. We feel like it's really going to help him as well."

Through two games with the Cardinals, Campbell's impact cannot be understated. In two starts, he has posted 17 tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss and two passes defended — with all four of the latter two statistical categories coming in Week 2. His 127 played defensive snaps have accounted for 99 percent of the team's overall total. Simmons had just seven Sunday after playing 18 in Week 1.

"My back is to it, so I'm not 100 percent certain, but I don't think he had a ball caught on him today," Cardinals inside linebacker Devon Kennard said of Campbell after the Week 2 win. "The kind of player he is and the energy he brings, the size, the ability to cover, overall the player he is, he's a huge piece of this defense. And I'm glad he's on our team."

A versatile threat, Campbell arrived in Arizona with a reputation as a productive tackler needing to make improvements in coverage. Against Washington, that narrative began to shift.

"I always pride myself in being multi-dimensional," Campbell said Sunday. "I feel like I can rush, cover and play behind the ball. That's something that I've always took pride in throughout the course of my football career. And some people are surprised, considering I am a bigger guy. And I can run with tight ends, wide receivers and running backs. It kind of surprises a lot of people, but it never surprises me because I know what I'm capable of."

Throughout his four years in Atlanta, Campbell accumulated 16 passes defensed. Now, after just two games with the Cardinals, he is one-eighth of the way there.

"You watch where he was at all over the field yesterday, whether it's the run game or the pass breakups; he was everywhere," Kingsbury said. "He's got great length, he's got great instincts and he's a matchup with any tight end in the league. And we have some great ones we go against. I think he's been kind of an X-factor so far and I'm hoping as the season goes on, he gets even more comfortable in our system and he continues to improve."

The consistency is evident. And while Campbell may not be nationally recognized as one of the elite inside linebackers across the NFL, he is certainly proving his worth within the organization, a franchise that has proven it is not afraid to pay players what they deserve this offseason with recent contract extensions for safety Budda Baker and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

While Campbell is set to hit free agency again next season, barring any changes, it is likely the Cardinals will attempt to retain him if his production continues at its current rate.

"I think he's one of the most undercover, under-the-radar players in the entire league," Kingsbury said. "With his length and his covering ability, his knowledge, football knowledge and IQ, for him to step in here and pick up our defensive scheme as quickly as he's done; he is all about football all the time. Businesslike approach. He has been a great fit here and we're just very blessed to have him."