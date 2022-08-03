Here we go again.

Hall of Fame weekend is here and pardon me while I digress from the Cardinals to this special celebration that I have attended more than 30 times.

This one has tremendous meaning because of the enshrinement of Dick Vermeil, who were it not for something he saw in Kurt Warner in the summer of 1998, one of football’s greatest stories wouldn’t have happened.

Vermeil had an almost magical ability to turn franchises around.

Prior to becoming head coach of the Eagles in 1976, the franchise hadn’t had a winning record since being 9-5 in 1966 and had that one winning season in the previous 14 seasons. In the nine seasons from 1967-1975, the Eagles were 39-81-6 (33.3 percent) and they were 16-37-3 (29.5) from 1962-1965. Then, in the first two seasons under Vermeil, the Eagles were 4-10 and 5-9.

However, from 1978-81, they were in the playoffs each season and advanced to the Super Bowl in 1980. The record fell off to 3-6 in the 1982 strike year. Even including that final season, Philadelphia was 45-28 (61.6) in those five seasons and 42-22 (65.6) prior to the strike year.

In the first two years, the Eagles did not have draft picks in the first, second or third round and in the third year they were without first-and second-round choices.

When he became head coach of the Rams in 1997, that team’s record was 36-76 (32.1) in the previous seven seasons. Similar to his first two seasons in Philadelphia, the Rams were 5-11 and 4-12 in 1997 and 1998. Then came another turnaround, one that resulted in a Super Bowl victory in 1999 after a 13-3 regular season.

Vermeil has always said he regretted walking away after that season, and then came back to coaching in 2001 with the Chiefs. They didn’t share the same futility as the Eagles and Rams, but were 23-25 in the previous three seasons.

The Chiefs were 6-10 and 8-8 in Vermeil’s first two seasons, when, like clockwork, came the third-season reversal. Kansas City was 13-3 in 2003 and in his final three seasons as a NFL head coach, Vermeil’s record was 30-18.

There are those that say a coach with a career regular-season record of 120-109 (52.4) and 126-114 overall (52.5) is not Hall-of-Fame worthy. However, a deeper dive is imperative considering how he brought a unique culture to each place he led and achieved eventual success.

In the nine total seasons after his first two with each franchise, his teams went to two Super Bowls, won three division titles, were in the playoffs six times and had seven winning records.

Here is where the numbers scream excellence and HOF worthiness: In those nine seasons, Vermeil’s regular-season record is 88-49 (64.2) and 94-54 (63.5) including his 6-5 postseason record. Without the strike-shortened season when they were 2-5 after the strike ended, the record in those nine seasons is 91-48 (65.5) overall and 85-43 (66.4) in the regular season.

That puts the 15-year coaching career of Dick Vermeil in true perspective.

But Vermeil was more than just a coach.

Cornerback Roynell Young was a rookie in 1980, the year the Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl.

He said, “There was an aura around Coach Vermeil. He motivated in different ways. He nurtured. He wanted guys of character because he believed when you get to a tough place it will work out with high-character people. He made that team feel like one big family and look out for each other. He believed in character, he believed in family and he poured all of these different parts together that was foreign to each other. My first couple years and when I played under him, I never felt any closer than when I played for Coach Vermeil. He really taught me how to study each individual and how you can mold that into a group effort. You know, I use some of that to this day, some of the things that he taught on that team and in that locker room.

I had never been coached by anyone that wasn’t Black. But he worked to bring us together and cross racial lines. He made you feel special and made players believe they were part of something special. He could ride you and at the same time be your biggest defender. He believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself. Coach Vermeil, that wasn't an act. What you saw is what it was. I would say when describing Coach Vermeil that he was a quality, caring human being first and a coach second. I have to admit I thought it was corny at first, but eventually you gave in to it, because he was real. It was magical.”

Former NFL head coach and NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci said, “To so many of us, he is a great coach, a greater man, and a lasting friend.”

Chiefs head coach said of Vermeil, “I love that he was great for the game. He represented it then and now with class and dignity. Coach Vermeil escorted me into the challenges of being a first-time head coach in the city of Philadelphia. He has found time to visit with me about coaching in Kansas City. I had him talk to the team in Philadelphia and did the same here in Kansas City last season. His energy, knowledge and motivational message sent our team into cheers, finishing with a standing ovation as his message concluded.”

Vermeil will speak last Saturday, and the only question is whether his speech and message will go long because of how many times he has to stop when the tears flow.

Every time we have talked over the last few years, the first thing he always asks if how my wife Bernie is doing.

The caring is the essence of the man Dick Vermeil is.