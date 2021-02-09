A 'Dirty Rumor': Patrick Peterson Responds to Report of Leaving Cardinals

On his podcast, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson refuted rumors of a divorce with Arizona.

Cardinals cornerback and impending free agent Patrick Peterson addressed what he referred to as a "dirty rumor" on his podcast "All Things Covered" Tuesday morning. A report from FanSided indicated that Peterson and the Cardinals are expecting to part ways after 10 years.

Peterson clarified that this was not true.

"There's no real update," Peterson said of his free agency. "Me and the team have not talked anything about contracts, have not talked about parting ways. It's just what it is, it's a dirty rumor.

"I don't know where Matt (Verderame) got his insight from, but it was a dirty rumor."

Peterson's cousin and co-host Bryant McFadden clarified that he defines a "dirty rumor" as one with no truth to it.

Peterson laughed that free agency has not started yet, that the Super Bowl just concluded on Sunday.

"Right now, he's an Arizona Cardinal and for all we know, he will return to the Cardinals," McFadden said.

On the podcast and to the local media, Peterson has expressed an interest to return to Arizona for 2021 and beyond, his team since he was drafted fifth overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. It is where he has made three All-Pro first teams, eight Pro Bowls and, in his eyes, built a Hall of Fame resume.

But, Peterson will be 31 by the time the 2021 season starts, and after his numbers took a dip last season, the conversation surrounding his contract may revolve around whether or not he wants to get paid like a top cornerback.

But those talks have yet to begin, Peterson indicated.

McFadden said that if Peterson leaves, he'd love to see the corner in Tampa Bay with his former head coach Bruce Arians and a chance to win his first Super Bowl.

Peterson then said, "No matter what, I'm playing football this year."