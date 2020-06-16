D.J. Humphries Feels Mason Cole 'Has That Instinct'

Since being taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan, center Mason Cole has been entrenched in his fair share of action.

In his rookie year, Cole was a 16-game starter after projected first-teamer A.Q. Shipley tore his ACL in August and was placed on reserve/injured for the season. The premiere campaign came with a few hiccups, as he was charged with four fumbles with one recovery.

In his second year, Shipley won the starting job back and Cole reverted to the backup role. Still, he played in all 16 games with two starts. Thrust into early action with little time to develop into a professionally refined player, Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries has been impressed by the willingness Cole has exemplified to engross himself in the dogfight. Cole is expected to be the starter this season with Shipley not being re-signed.

"Let me tell you my favorite thing about Mason," Humphries began to tell reporters on Monday in a videoconference. "Me and Mason are very similar in the likeness of (a) scrappy dude. We're not the biggest guys on the o-line and Mason will tell you he don't even care about not being the biggest guy on the o-line. Mason knows that no matter what happens on this play, he is going to fire off the ball and try to hit you as hard as he can. And once you make contact, he is going to run his feet. Knowing that willingness from Mason to not care, 'I don't care if that's (St. Louis Rams defensive lineman) Aaron Donald, I don't care. I don't care who it is across from me. If he knocks me down, I'm going to get back up and I'm going to dive in his face again and we're going to keep doing this until the bell rings.'

"That nature is something that — when you have that as a young player, that's the one thing that I remember as a young player. Not knowing the play sometimes, then being like, 'Man, I have no clue what they just said in the huddle just now, but I know that the ball is coming my way. I'm just going to run at this dude so hard.' And a lot of times I would be doing the wrong thing, but I would get my guy off the screen and it would make my my job a lot easier for me. So, just knowing that he has that instinct, the fight-or-flight instinct, he's going to fight every time. I can roll with that guy every time. That's my guy."