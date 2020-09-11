Five years. That is how long it took Arizona Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries to make his former head coach Bruce Arians eat his words.

Those being the way Arians described trying to motivate the rookie Humphries during the 2015 season. At the time, he described it as putting “a knee in his [butt] every day. A foot wasn’t going to do it, so I nicknamed him ‘knee deep.’”

While Humphries has since admittedly agreed his level of play and maturity were deserving of negative feedback from coaches in order to push him on the right track, the way in which Arians handled bestowing the phrase never sat right with Humphries. Before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the team in which Arians now leads after coming back from his retirement, which he announced following the 2017 season with the Cardinals — in 2019, Humphries said that the timing and publicity of Arians' actions angered him more than anything else.

"It just made me mad,” Humphries said at the time. “That’s why I feel the way that I feel about it. It wasn’t like it was a nudge in the right direction; it just made me want to punch you in the face now versus taking coaching from you."

He added: “It more took me by surprise, something funny to pull out in the media when you're preparing for a game, someone that’s not going to play. That’s why it always stuck with me; you kind of went out of your way to do that and it was unnecessary.”

In the five years since Arians' statement, Humphries worked into the starting lineup at right tackle in 2016 before shifting to the left side in 2017 and becoming a staple there ever since, bounced back from several knee injuries and received a hefty contract extension — a three-year deal worth up to $43.75 million including $29 million guaranteed, of which $2.4 million was a signing bonus — prior to the start of the 2020 league year that has since been restructured.

He added another accolade to his resume Wednesday, being named one of eight Cardinals team captains, a development he said he was not necessarily expecting.

"I honestly hadn't had a plan for what type of captain I was going to be because it was just something I wasn't prepared for," he said. "I was very surprised and shocked."

Now that he has the title, Humphries wants people to refer to him as such moving forward.

"The only thing that I do want, though, I want as many people that was writing about me calling me 'knee deep' to remember to write about me and call me 'captain' now," Humphries said. "When they address me, to address me correctly, 'Captain D.J. Humphries.' All those that had the same energy with that 'knee deep,' remember to call me captain now. I just want you guys to remember that."

So it was, that as Humphries departed the Zoom press conference, a media member said, "Thanks captain."

