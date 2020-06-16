In the mind of Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, the world would be a better place if it was like the team’s offensive line room. That’s where there is “a mix of cultures” and, as Humphries added, “it would be so much kumbaya.”

He also joked it would be a "chunkier" and "heftier" world as well.

Of course, Humphries realizes that isn’t the case, but he still knows that communication is imperative, which has been the case in the last few weeks during the team’s virtual meetings.

Humphries recalled when left guard Justin Pugh, who plays next to him on the line, asked him how he feels when he is pulled over by the police.

“I explained it to him,” Humphries said. “At the end, he said to me, 'Bro, my whole life living as a white man I've never looked at the police as doing anything wrong because they've always done the right thing for me.' And I was like, 'You've got to look at the flip side of that because for me it’s the complete opposite.'”

Humphries said what stands out is how everyone has been comfortable having these conversations.

He said, “It's been fun to see because we taught a lot of things, we've explained a lot of things and we've gotten a lot of guys to understand it. It's hard for some people to hear certain things or understand that we don't mean that your life doesn't matter when we say Black Lives Matter. We just mean that for the last (400) years or so our lives haven’t mattered.

“Now that you understand what I'm saying, I need you to stand with me. We depend on each other.”

Humphries emphasized that it’s also important that communication takes place outside the meeting rooms. When asked about the role of the athlete, he said, “I think everyone can contribute. I don't think that means people should hold everyone to the same standard. Whatever people are able to do, they should do. I don't feel like everybody should get on a microphone and talk for everybody. Some people should protest. Some people should get on social media, some people should have tough conversations with their white friends. Some people should stop letting something that's been said to you every day that you would let slide (continue).”

He also emphasized how important and difficult it is to try and get through to those who have been taught to hate, but it’s important to try.

“It’s tough for people to tell someone who's been taught hate, that what your parents taught you as a child is wrong," Humphries said. "That's hard. Just like I have scars, everyone else has scars. Maybe you were taught hate by someone who was supposed to teach you something different. If you're willing to learn something differently, I'm willing to teach you that.

“We can bridge the gap between the two of us and you can go back and tell five people and we never know how that thing snowballs. That's the way it starts.”