In absolutely shocking news (LOL), the actual details of the contract Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries recently signed is not quite the same as what was reported originally.

The initial breathless reports claimed the total value of the contract extension was $66.7 million over three years, an average of more than $22 million per year. Not so.

Keep in mind that Humphries was under contract for 2022 with a contract scheduled to pay him a non-guaranteed $15 million that included a $14 million base salary.

It is true that adding this year’s $15 million to the $51.7 million of new money brings the total to $66.7. However, the average per year of the new money is $17.233 million and the average of the next four years is $16.675 million.

Here is the breakdown of the deal that includes $32,823,529 million fully guaranteed at signing with a $17 million signing bonus:

2022: $3,823,529 guaranteed base salary; up to $240,000 per-game active roster bonus ($14,117.65 per game); $2.065 million workout bonus; up to $1 million play-time, Pro Bowl escalator

2023: $8 million roster bonus; $5.5 million base salary ($4 million guaranteed); per-game roster bonus same as 2022

2024: $15.735 million base salary; per-game roster bonus same as 2022

2025: $15.745 million base salary; per-game roster bonus same as 2022

Salary cap charges: In 2022, there is $4.33 million of signing bonus proration left over from his previous contract. Each of the four years has a $4.25 million cap figure from the new $17 million signing bonus.

2022: $12,645,594

2023: $17.990 million

2024: $20.225 million

2025: $20.235 million

If Humphries plays out the contract, he will turn 32 late in the 2025 season (Dec. 28).