Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries married his significant other, Briyana, in February. It was one of the highlights of an otherwise strenuous 2020 for the Humphries family, and world at-large.

Since that time, the United States has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. Highly contagious, the Cardinals left tackle has been overtly cautious when he does leave the house as to not bring disease back to possibly infect his wife or daughter.

His caution is exacerbated by the high-risk nature of his wife, as she is a diabetic.

"I think everyone, when you talk to people, everyone has a different stance," Humphries said. "Some guys are more cautious of it. My wife is diabetic, so I have to be very cautious because she's high-risk. I have to take things into account like that. Some guys live with their elderly mother, so they have to take things into account like that, they're more conscious of it. There's a few guys where it's just a dog at home, so they're like, 'We're ready to play ball, let's go.' Everyone has a different opinion on it. I think that's why it's going to be interesting to see how the NFL responds to it because every time that I talk to players, everyone feels differently about it. It's going to be interesting to see. It's going to be a weird season of sports, let alone football."

As restrictions have slowly been eased, coronavirus numbers in Arizona have spiked. While the NFL has conducted a Virtual Period for offseason training to make up for the canceled OTAs and minicamps, players will have a natural adjustment and learning curve to assimilating back into an in-person setting.

Some Cardinals players are planning on getting together in Minneapolis, the hometown of wideout Larry Fitzgerald, for annual workouts, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury and multiple players.

When Humphries does make his return to the gridiron, he said he will be risk-averse and take necessary precautions.

"I'm probably still going to wear a mask," Humphries said. "Obviously my mask is going to be really cool because they're going to be taking pictures of me and on TV I'm going to be looking cool. Honestly, and it may be very ignorant to think about it this way and I don't mind saying that it is ignorant to think about it this way, but I know how dangerous it is to play football in a contact aspect. I think me getting the coronavirus and playing is not so much what I'm worried about. I think so much more what I'm worried about is me contracting it and bringing it home and giving it to my family.

"I know what we deal with on a contact basis and what that can do to me as far as my life. I don't think playing with the coronavirus, I don't think that (scares me). I think playing with no fans, I wouldn't be opposed to that because I don't want to be exposed to it any further than I would need to be. But I'm not going to act like I don't play offensive line, also, and I run my face into 300-pound men on a daily basis. If I just so happen to turn my neck the wrong way, that it could be (bad). I'm not going to act like that's not the same thing for me in my head because that's just how I rationalize things so I live a normal life. But it is what it is, we're going to play football, so I'm not going to sit on the phone and complain about it. I'm going to be ready to go."