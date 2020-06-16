'Homebody' D.J. Humphries Navigating Pandemic

With coronavirus numbers spiking in Arizona, people in the area are dealing with the subsequent necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is in that group. He is currently in Phoenix facing the direct challenges.

"Supposedly, when the COVID first came around, Phoenix was supposed to be one of the first places to clear up because it was going to be so hot," Humphries said. "Now, all of a sudden, there's this huge outbreak of coronavirus and we're supposed to have the same wave as New York when it first came out or something like that.

"I've been staying in the house because I'm a homebody anyway, so I've been looking for a reason to stay in the house. But it's unfortunate for the reasons that we have to stay in the house."

The downtown Phoenix area has also been a hotspot for the protests for social justice following the national outrage sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Humphries has made his presence felt on social media in the wake of that incident with multiple posts on social media voicing his opinion.

"The protests in Phoenix got pretty serious," Humphries said. "The first couple of nights I think they put us on a curfew immediately. We just recently got off our curfew here, so I've been able to get out of the house a little bit more. I think the curfew, if you got caught outside the house after 8:00 it was either six months in jail or like a $2,000 fine or something like that. I was like, 'I need to stay in the house. I don't want to risk it.'"