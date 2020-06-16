There is less than two months until the scheduled beginning of NFL preseason games (assuming everything starts on time amidst the COVID-19 pandemic), but in the wake of the social unrest stirred since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, there has been significant discussion about players kneeling for the national anthem.

When Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was asked about the anthem during a videoconference Monday, he said, "It's refreshing to know I play for an organization that will support my decision, whichever way we decide to go. Our voices are not going to be silenced."

Humphries said he will “lean on” the team’s leadership and singled out nose tackle Corey Peters, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and cornerback Patrick Peterson as the focal points of that council.

It was pointed out to Humphries that some players believe it won’t be necessary to kneel because so much attention has now been brought to the message that was originally hijacked into disrespecting the military when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting in 2016.

First, Humphries said, “I think you just have to stand up and keep getting people to understand that if you want to be ignorant, you can be ignorant. But obviously it's not about that.”

He then made clear the protests will only stop when true change occurs, not because of words said or money donated.

“I think it's a responsibility of the government to respond in a way that, are you going to make these changes so (players) don't have to continue to protest?" Humphries said. "Are you going to change police policies? Are you going to change the way you do things in-house? Are things going to change? Because, if not — if we're going to keep arresting these police that are killing us, and then they keep getting acquitted, getting off with cold-blooded murder — then things are not changing. We're bringing more attention to it and more people are seeing how flawed this system is. But just bringing attention to it, change is not happening yet.

“When I know you're pulling the wool over my people's eyes, it's hard for me to sit back and act like things are really changing just because companies are publicly apologizing. It's cool that you're publicly apologizing and putting up Black Lives Matter posts, but are you going to change your hiring practices? Are your hiring practices going to become equal? Are you going to start hiring people because they're qualified for the job, not because you played golf with their son, played golf with their father? It's going to go one way or the other because there is more light being shined on it now."