Cardinals Create Cap Space with Restructured D.J. Humphries Contract

Howard Balzer

When the Arizona Cardinals announced a contract extension for safety Budda Baker on Aug. 25, general manager Steve Keim was asked if there might be more media conferences like it before the season.

The question was pertinent with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins expected to sign an extension at some point following his arrival via a trade with the Houston Texans and cornerback Patrick Peterson in the final year of his contract.

Keim said then, “Because of the issues that we're dealing with, and knowing that next year the floor (of the cap) is going to be $175 million, and we're already tight there this year, we have to be creative and there's some things that we are going to try to do moving forward. But time will tell and we're going to try to continue to stay aggressive and make sure that we can have sustainable success, which has been our goal all along.”

Well, the first “creative” move occurred Wednesday, as Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Cardinals restructured the contract of left tackle D.J. Humphries, who had signed a three-year deal prior to the start of the league year that was worth $43.75 million and included $29 million guaranteed, of which $2.4 million was a signing bonus.

The other guarantees were this year’s base salary of $11.5 million and his $15.1 million salary in 2021. That originally created a cap charge of $12.8 million this year.

The Cardinals agreed to convert $10.59 million of this year’s salary into a signing bonus, a move that reduced his cap figure by $7.06 million down to $5.74 million. His current base salary is $910,000 for 2020.

The move does add $3.53 million to the cap hit for Humphries in 2021 and 2022. Next year, with that base salary of $15.1 million, he will count $19.93 million against the Cardinals' cap and $18.08 million in 2022 with a $13.25 million base salary.

It should be noted that with no guarantees in 2022, if the Cardinals decided to move on from Humphries then, there would be a dead-money charge of only $4.33 million that year.

Obviously, the looming question now is whether new deals are imminent for either Hopkins or Peterson ... or both.

Stay tuned.

