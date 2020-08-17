Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries is glad his miserable rookie season is five years in the rear-view mirror.

It doesn’t take long for the critics to loudly yell “bust” when a first-round pick can’t even get on the field during his first season.

That’s what happened to Humphries, the 24th overall pick in 2015. Not only could he not get on the field, but he never even wore the uniform. He was inactive for all 16 games and then was moved to right tackle in 2016, where he started 13 games.

That was followed by a move back to the left side, but injuries limited him to a total of 14 combined contests in 2017 and 2018. However, he came into his own last season, starting all 16 games and then earning a good, but not blockbuster, three-year, $43.75 million contract with $29 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Because of his trials and tribulations, Humphries is taking a personal interest in rookie third-round pick Josh Jones.

“I take all my rookies personally because of how troublesome my rookie year was,” Humphries said via videoconference following practice Sunday. “I take it personal because I had some older guys that put their arm around me; helped me get through it.”

Right tackle was expected to be a competition between Marcus Gilbert, Justin Murray and Jones. Veteran left tackle Kelvin Beachum was signed on July 17 following a long offseason without joining a team after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March with the New York Jets. However, Gilbert opted out of the 2020 season on Aug. 4 as a self-designated "high-risk" player for COVID-19, and suddenly Beachum has found himself at right tackle.

Jones is expected to learn both sides. Humphries has been watching him closely in training camp and likes the progress he has seen.

Humphries said, “It's very impressive to see a rookie come in and not have an offseason (on the field) and have the offense so down pat and be able to roll, get in there and make mistakes that you can clean up and fix. Making those mistakes that you can't make unless you're doing it full speed and seeing him be able to respond to those and not make the same mistake again is impressive to see as a veteran watching the young guy, especially a young tackle.”

Humphries believes Jones has the requisite personality to be successful.

“Josh is one of those guys that he's very confident in himself,” Humphries said. “He knows exactly what he can do well and what he struggles with and he's confident in that and being able to lean on that. It's refreshing to see from a rookie because you don't see it often. You often see guys coming in and second-guessing yourself and trying to figure it out. He's more like, ‘I'm a swing first (guy). And if I hit the wrong guy you tell me, but I'm going to swing first.’ And that's what you want to see coming from young guy.

“He wants to listen, he wants to gain information. He wants to do it better. He wants to be good at it. So he makes it really easy.”

Easy? Maybe not. But Humphries is confident Jones will continue his ascent when the pads come on starting Monday.