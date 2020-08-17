The Cardinals were eight days into this year’s version of training camp when right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who had battled back from a torn ACL that ended his 2019 season four days before the opening game and was considered No. 1 on the depth chart, made the choice to opt out of the 2020 season.

The line is moving forward, as is normally the case when a player is lost for any reason, but what transpired was still a jolt for left tackle D.J. Humphries.

“It was definitely a shock, man,” Humphries said Sunday following practice at State Famr Stadium. “But I continue to pray for my boy Marcus. I know that was not an easy decision. I'm sure it was tough on him to make that decision and understanding that protecting your family is bigger than the game. So, that was something that I know it wasn’t an easy decision for him as much as he loves the game and the way that he is as a person.”

As the Cardinals prepare to be in pads for the next phase of camp that begins Monday, the competition at right tackle is ongoing.

Justin Murray started 12 games last season with Gilbert out and the Cardinals selected Josh Jones out of Houston in the third round of this year’s draft. Then, in what turned out to be a prescient move in mid-July, veteran left tackle Kelvin Beachum was added to the offensive line room. He has since been working to make the switch to the right side.

Humphries knows all about that. As a rookie, he was inactive for all 16 games, then started 13 at right tackle in his second season before heading to the left side the next year, which is where he has been ever since.

“It's definitely a challenge,” Humphries said of flipping sides. “It's like writing with your left hand. I remember saying that once before; you’re used to writing with your right hand your whole life and then somebody tells you to go out on third-and-10 on Monday Night Football with your right hand (down). It's definitely difficult, but if anybody can make that transition, it's Beach.

“He's a pro's pro and is one of those guys that does everything right. I remember he gave me a call in the offseason and was trying to tell me he's not going to come in trying to take over the room and saying it's my room. I'm like, 'Bro, we trained every summer in the offseason,' and I've always looked at Beach like a big brother, looking to him for advice or how to do things. If anybody can make that transition, it’s Beach because he's just one of those guys, he's going to do everything right. He's going to give everything he’s got every snap, every period, every day. So, I'm excited to see him progress in it. It's not one of those things where he's complaining about it. He's taking it in stride and trying to get better every day.”

As for the overall battle ensuing, Humphries concluded, “We've got a good group of right tackles. Everybody wants to compete. We got Beach and Justin there, they're both guys that really get after it every day. And there’s young boy Josh in there competing as well. It's fun to watch.”

The fun will certainly ramp up when the pads go on.