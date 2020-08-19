For the third consecutive day Tuesday, there were no NFL players placed on reserve/COVID-19. Two additional players were activated, lowering the total to 10 that remain on the list.

Those activated were Atlanta safety Jamal Carter, who was on the list for 21 days, and Las Vegas running back Rod Smith, who was on for 13.

In the last 12 days, just nine players have been placed on reserve, while 48 were activated. The 110 total players on the COVID list have spent a cumulative total of 998 days on reserve.

The 10 players currently on reserve on six different teams are Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross (7); Green Bay linebacker Greg Roberts (22) and long snapper Hunter Bradley (16); Jacksonville guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (23), tackle Ryan Pope (22) and running back Ryquell Armstead (17); Miami cornerback Xavien Howard (8); N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (21); and Tennessee defensive tackle Jack Crawford (12) and linebacker Josh Smith (9).

The 10 players currently on reserve have been on for 157 days (15.7 average). Seven players have been out for at least 10 days for a total of 133 (19.0 average). Six have been on reserve for at least 16 days and have been out a total of 121 days (20.2 average).

There remain five teams that have had no players on reserve since camp opened: Arizona; Carolina; Houston; the L.A. Chargers; and New England. There are another 20 that have had players on reserve, but currently don’t have any.

On other injury-related lists:

48 players have been placed on active/PUP with 22 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

31 players were placed on active/NFI, 17 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Tuesday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (3 activated), 2 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP, 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 16 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 15 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI