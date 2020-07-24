AllCardinals
Contract Details, Cap Charges for Six Cardinals Draft Picks

Howard Balzer

While the six signed Cardinals draft picks haven’t been officially reported to the league yet, the contract values can be pegged very accurately because of the slotting system in place for all the choices in the league.

Previously, the figures became known for linebacker Isaiah Simmons and tackle Josh Jones. Simmons will receive a four-year contract (plus a fifth-year option) that is worth $20.66 million that includes a $12.588 million signing bonus. His salary-cap charge is $3,757,101.

Jones gets a $1.079 million signing bonus in a four-year deal worth $4.839 million with a cap figure of $879,879.

The contracts for the team’s other four choices are also now available through several sources. All received four-year contracts.

DL Leki Fotu: $4.068 million, $773,472 bonus, $803,368 cap

DL Rashard Lawrence: $3.979 million, $684,084 bonus, $781,021 cap

LB Evan Weaver: $3.462 million, $167,232 bonus, $651,808 cap

RB Eno Benjamin: $3.398 million, $102,712 bonus, $635,678 cap

The minimum salary this year for rookies is $610,000 and all six of the Cardinals’ picks have that base salary. Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth round on receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

In 2021, the minimum is $780,000 for players with one credited season; $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

It is also important to note that in the offseason, only the top 51 players count against the cap. Weaver and Benjamin don’t fall in the top 51, so they will only count against the cap if they make the 53-man roster.

The other four draft choices in the top 51 replaced players that were previously in the top 51.

