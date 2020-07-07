As the NFL and NFLPA spar over the safest protocols to open training camps in preparation for the 2020 season, there are still nearly 70 percent of the selections from the April draft that have yet to sign contracts.

The Cardinals remain one of 15 teams that haven’t signed any of their choices, while Carolina, the N.Y. Giants and Philadelphia have signed only one. By contrast, Buffalo (7), Indianapolis (9) and New England (10) have inked their entire draft class, although those clubs did not have a first-round pick.

That total of 26 players accounts for exactly one-third of the 78 that have signed.

The other 14 teams with no signed picks are Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Minnesota, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Aside from the trio that have no players remaining to sign, teams with signed picks (the first number is total signed and the second is total selections) are Baltimore (7/10), Carolina (1/7), Cleveland (4/7), Detroit (5/9), Green Bay (6/9), Houston (2/5), Jacksonville (4/12), Miami (9/11), N.Y. Giants (1/10), N.Y. Jets (3/9), Philadelphia (1/10), San Francisco (4/5), Seattle (2/8), Tennessee (3/6).

By round, six first-round picks have signed, followed by 10 in the second round, 13 in the third, 10 in the fourth, 11 in the fifth, 18 in the sixth and 10 in the seventh.

The No. 1 choices signed are Carolina defensive tackle Derrick Brown (seventh overall), Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (26th), Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (fifth) and tackle Austin Jackson (18th), as well as San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (14th) and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (25th).

As of this date last year, 201 draft picks, including 25 first-rounders, had been signed. The Cardinals and 18 other teams also had agreed to deals with all of their choices.