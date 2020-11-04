There were a some notable starters on the Cardinals defense not participating in practice Wednesday. Of course, outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were placed on reserve/COVID-19 Monday and ruled out for Week 9 by head coach Kliff Kingsbury Wednesday morning.

"We're hopeful to get them back next week," Kingsbury said.

Yet, they weren't the only absent starters.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was not observed on the field for Monday’s practice during the open portion. Wednesday, he was present and working separately on a side field with linebacker Ezekiel Turner after stretching with the team. He did not have a helmet and was not wearing cleats. Kirkpatrick was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a thigh issue. He has missed several practices this year with a myriad of different injuries to his head and his foot. However, he has yet to miss a game.

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Without Murphy this week, Kirkpatrick’s status is made even more important. The Cardinals added cornerback De’Vante Bausby, who was previously on the Denver Broncos practice squad this season, and have nine-year veteran Prince Amukamara and udrafted rookie Jace Whittaker on the practice squad for potential depth.

"It was nice to add Bausby to the roster roster and we'll try to get him going this week," Kingsbury said.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips also stretched without a helmet on Wednesday and was watching individual drills while wearing a mask on the side with a listed hamstring issue.

Like Kirkpatrick, this isn’t the first time Phillips has missed practices this season. He dealt with a foot injury before the bye week.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks was limited in practice with listed injuries to his ankle and wrist. He was labeled with the wrist issue before the bye, then went down against Seattle in Week 7 with what AllCardinals first reported as an ankle injury.

Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated

That led to the reserve inside linebacker duo of Tanner Vallejo and Isaiah Simmons filling in late in the game and in overtime against the Seahawks.

Turner was working with Kirkpatrick on the side during drills Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant with a toe injury.

On offense, running back Kenyan Drake is still out with the ankle injury he sustained against Seattle.

"He's focused on what he needs to do here to get back on the field and contribute to us winning," Kingsbury said.

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald are on the report for non-injury related reasons. Hopkins was a non participant and Fitzgerald limited. Hopkins dealt with a nagging ankle issue that held him out of practices before the bye and in previous weeks, but that was not listed on Wednesday.

Fo the Miami Dolphins, the Cardinals Week 9 opponent, four players either did not participate or were limited Wednesday. Running backs Matt Breida (hamstring) and Myles Gaskin (knee) were non-participants, while running back Patrick Laird (ankle) and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) were limited.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow), safety Kyle Van NoyEric Rowe (shoulder), tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were all full participants Wednesday.