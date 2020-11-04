SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Dre Kirkpatrick, Jordan Phillips Miss Practice with Injuries

Alex Weiner

There were a some notable starters on the Cardinals defense not participating in practice Wednesday. Of course, outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were placed on reserve/COVID-19 Monday and ruled out for Week 9 by head coach Kliff Kingsbury Wednesday morning.

"We're hopeful to get them back next week," Kingsbury said.

Yet, they weren't the only absent starters. 

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick was not observed on the field for Monday’s practice during the open portion. Wednesday, he was present and working separately on a side field with linebacker Ezekiel Turner after stretching with the team. He did not have a helmet and was not wearing cleats. Kirkpatrick was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a thigh issue. He has missed several practices this year with a myriad of different injuries to his head and his foot. However, he has yet to miss a game.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (20) during training camp at State Farm Stadium.
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Without Murphy this week, Kirkpatrick’s status is made even more important. The Cardinals added cornerback De’Vante Bausby, who was previously on the Denver Broncos practice squad this season, and have nine-year veteran Prince Amukamara and udrafted rookie Jace Whittaker on the practice squad for potential depth.

"It was nice to add Bausby to the roster roster and we'll try to get him going this week," Kingsbury said.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips also stretched without a helmet on Wednesday and was watching individual drills while wearing a mask on the side with a listed hamstring issue. 

Like Kirkpatrick, this isn’t the first time Phillips has missed practices this season. He dealt with a foot injury before the bye week.

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks was limited in practice with listed injuries to his ankle and wrist. He was labeled with the wrist issue before the bye, then went down against Seattle in Week 7 with what AllCardinals first reported as an ankle injury. 

Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated
Credit: Alex Weiner - Sports Illustrated

That led to the reserve inside linebacker duo of Tanner Vallejo and Isaiah Simmons filling in late in the game and in overtime against the Seahawks.

Turner was working with Kirkpatrick on the side during drills Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant with a toe injury.

On offense, running back Kenyan Drake is still out with the ankle injury he sustained against Seattle.

"He's focused on what he needs to do here to get back on the field and contribute to us winning," Kingsbury said. 

Wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald are on the report for non-injury related reasons. Hopkins was a non participant and Fitzgerald limited. Hopkins dealt with a nagging ankle issue that held him out of practices before the bye and in previous weeks, but that was not listed on Wednesday.

Fo the Miami Dolphins, the Cardinals Week 9 opponent, four players either did not participate or were limited Wednesday. Running backs Matt Breida (hamstring) and Myles Gaskin (knee) were non-participants, while running back Patrick Laird (ankle) and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) were limited.

Safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles), defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (shoulder), safety Bobby McCain (ankle), linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow), safety Kyle Van NoyEric Rowe (shoulder), tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) were all full participants Wednesday.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Activate Safety Jalen Thompson

The Arizona Cardinals opening week starting safety Jalen Thompson has been activated from reserve/injured.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Prince Amukamara Protected

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Prince Amukamara one of four players practice-squad protected Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Corey Peters, Kelvin Beachum Vote

Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters, right tackle Kelvin Beachum stress importance of voting.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Devon Kennard, Byron Murphy Jr. Test Positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. were placed on Reserve/COVID-19 Monday.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Better Prepared After Bye Week

Arizona Cardinals players and coaches are reflecting on last season's bye-week mistakes to capitalize on their hopes for better success this season.

Mason Kern

Best Head Coaches in Arizona Cardinals History

The Cardinals have had many head coaches throughout their 100-year history, and this article will explore the greatest leaders to ever roam the sidelines for the franchise.

Andrew Harner

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams Returns to Practice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams returns to practice; safety Jalen Thompson expected to be activated from reserve/injured Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Report: Two Cardinals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals positive COVID-19 tests confirmed; "business as usual" for practice Monday.

Alex Weiner

Games to Keep an Eye on During Cardinals Bye Week

The Arizona Cardinals have no game this week. Here are three NFL matchups on Sunday that affect them in the standings.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Signing CB De'Vante Bausby to 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another defensive back to the roster, as they are expected to sign cornerback De'Vante Bausby to the active roster.

Mason Kern