Dre Kirkpatrick, Kenyan Drake Ruled Out for Sunday

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals' cornerback depth behind Patrick Peterson will be tested this week. 

On Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that starter Dre Kirkpatrick’s status was doubtful for Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Then, the team injury report confirmed that he is out because of a thigh injury. 

The Cardinals were already without slot corner Byron Murphy Jr. after he landed on reserve/COVID-19 earlier this week. The Cardinals will need to keep their “next-man-up” mantra going.

"We'll have KP (Kevin Peterson) and (De'Vante) Bausby ready to go," Kingsbury said. 

Peterson has played 26 defensive snaps this season, as he was more prominently featured on Arizona’s defense in 2019. Bausby was signed during the bye week. He was released by the Denver Broncos after he played four games this year. 

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said his unit was prepared in case the situation with Murphy came up, and he offered his say on who could step up Thursday.

"KP’s been good," Joseph said. "Getting good reps this week. We've got Prince (Amukamara) available. We have a good plan and all the guys are ready to go and with the COVID absences, this is kind of expected. It wasn't if, it was when. So we've talked about this with our team amongst the coaches so when it happened we weren't surprised."

Nine-year veteran Amukamara has been on the Cardinals practice squad since Oct. 13. Kingsbury and Joseph have contradicted each other on his status, so whether he is active on Sunday or not would be telling for what their depth will look like. Kingsbury said Amukamara was still getting in football shape, while Joseph said a day later he should be ready to play.

While the cornerback health is not ideal for Arizona this week, the safety room is at full strength again with the return of Jalen Thompson, who landed on reserve/injured after Week 1. 

Joseph said Thompson adds a lot with "tackling and how fast he plays and and his ability to walk over to a slot and play man-to-man coverage as a corner would." Perhaps Thompson will fill in for Murphy at nickel.

The game status report also included running back Kenyan Drake, who injured his ankle before the bye week. He is out for Sunday. Chase Edmonds will start, and Kingsbury went over who would back him up. 

"(D.J. Foster) can catch it, can run it, can do anything we need him to do as well as contribute on special teams," Kingsbury said. "Then (Jonathan) Ward is a guy who has continued to get better. Throughout training camp, throughout the season, he has worked really hard and contributed on special teams and has gotten a bunch of reps this week as well."

Kingsbury did not mention rookie Eno Benjamin, who has not been active for any games this season after being selected in the seventh round of the draft.

Questionable for Sunday is starting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and special teamer Ezekiel Turner. Phillips was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring issue, while Turner has been limited all week with a toe injury. 

