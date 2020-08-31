Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick has never spent an NFL training camp outside of Cincinnati after entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2012 draft. Yet, after ending two straight seasons on reserve/injured, this last year due to a knee injury limiting him to just six games, the Bengals released him March 31.

Kirkpatrick's contract was terminated three years into his five-year deal that was worth up to $52.5 million, which included $12 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $7 million. After lingering on the open market for the entirety of the offseason, he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals Aug. 23.

Despite several franchises inquiring about his services, Kirkpatrick decided on Arizona for the simplicity of familiarity. A reunion with Vance Joseph, his former position coach and current Cardinals defensive coordinator, was too much to pass up.

"I had teams calling, but I was just weighing out my options," Kirkpatrick told reporters Sunday. "I have, pretty much, a great relationship with VJ and when the time came, I just felt like I was going to go out there and go with the guy that I knew best.

"He was never my coordinator, just position coach ... VJ has always been a mentor to me on and off the field. Even when he left, I was still communicating with him, still sending texts, just reaching out on personal things."

Joseph overlapped with Kirkpatrick in Cincinnati for two seasons from 2014-2015 before becoming the defensive coordinator in Miami. In his first year with the Bengals, Joseph's unit had a league-leading 41 interceptions in which Kirkpatrick contributed a career-high matching three (tied with 2013 and 2016).

The connection the two built in those couple of years paid dividends for a Cardinals team in desperate need of cornerback depth following the season-ending pectoral injury Robert Alford suffered in training camp. Now, instead of putting Byron Murphy Jr. outside, he can stick to his self-professed more comfortable role in the slot, should Kirkpatrick win the job.

"There's no doubt that trust and the relationship between the two played a huge part in us being able to acquire him and him wanting to come here and play for Vance," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday. "What you see is what you get with VJ and I believe when he talked about the situation that Dre had and the opportunity, that he believed in him. And through a unique season, I think that does go a long way with the players."

However, Joseph was not the only familiar face on the Cardinals roster. Kirkpatrick said he already had a relationship with outside linebacker Chandler Jones from their history coming out of college the same year and that the introductions with the rest of the team have gone smooth.

"I knew Chandler, we got drafted together, so I already had an alliance and a relationship with him," Kirkpatrick said. "Didn't know (safety) Budda (Baker), but I like Budda. I like Budda a lot. I haven't had a Pro Bowl safety since Reggie Nelson (with the Bengals in 2015), so that just shows me this team is definitely heading in the right direction and I just love the way he gets off the field. He goes hash to hash."

As for potentially playing opposite recent All-Decade-Team selection Patrick Peterson on a snap-to-snap basis, Kirkpatrick said he has relished the chance to learn from him. Although they had never met before Kirkpatrick signed, he said that Peterson's communication and ability to lead has been refreshing.

"I always followed his game, I always studied his game, even in college," Kirkpatrick said. "He went to LSU, obviously, so I watched his game over the years. And just finally getting to meet him, he embraced me with open arms. He's always in my ear, he's always making sure I'm on point with my alignment, technique because I'm coming from a totally different world, totally different place, so the technique things will be a little bit different. But he's doing a great job of communicating that and making sure I'm on point."

Although the starting spot is not a lock for Kirkpatrick, he seems to have the leg up on the Cardinals other reserve options based on experience and natural ability. Reuniting with Joseph might give him the capability to match his career-interception year in Cincinnati. However, he will have to remain more available than the last two years to do so.