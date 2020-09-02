There were 306 flags thrown in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, according to NFLPenalties.com. Week 2 saw 316 flags. Those were the only two weeks in which over 300 penalties were committed and the number dipped down to 202 in Week 17.

The past three years have been consistent in that there have been more flags early in the season than late as officials implement new rules, players get accustomed used to the regulations and the upramped physical aspect of meaningful games.

Without a preseason, though, could that be even more exemplified in 2020 during the early weeks?

"Unfortunately, probably," Cardinals guard J.R. Sweezy said on Tuesday. "I'd like to think not, but just like the preseason, there's usually a lot more flags than usual.

"I think there will be some points of emphasis, some new rules and stuff that usually get taken care of in preseason. They are going to have to take care of it now. So, I do think there will probably be more, but we are doing everything in our power to make everything clean."

The new rules that could draw flags are defenseless player protection on kickoffs and punts along with game-clock manipulation.

As a unit, the Cardinals were not one of the league’s most disciplined teams last season.



Their 121 penalties were the fifth-most in the league, according to The Football Database.

The Cardinals limited their offensive holding last year, but they have room to improve in false starts and especially unnecessary roughness.

Offensive tackle D.J. Humphries discussed wanting to clean up flags earlier in training camp.

"I think that was probably one of the biggest things I wanted to work on this offseason is cutting down on the penalties," Humphries said. "Some of my penalties are not going to go anywhere. I'm never going to get to the point and try to figure out a way to grab this guy in a safe way. I'm getting to the point, I'm making plays, I'm trying to make it happen. If they throw the flag, they throw the flag. I'm never going to be hesitant at the point of contact.

"But, standing onside is something that I can control. And that's probably the main thing that I'm focusing on is cutting back on the pre-snap penalties and self-inflicted wounds. I can't control holds and unnecessary roughness and all that stuff. I mean, they come they go, I'm never going to hesitate at the point of attack and try to figure out a way to not hit this guy in a way that's going to give me a penalty. I'm going to play fast and I play physical."

Humphries was one of the more penalized players in the league with 13 last year, which led the team. He had five false starts and five holds. Sweezy was second with seven flags, so perhaps their focus on cleaning up their unforced errors could lead to longer sustained drives.