Edgerrin James Mentions Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Bidwill and Other Cardinals in HOF Speech

The Hall of Fame running back mentioned a few Arizona Cardinals in his enshrinement speech.

Although running back Edgerrin James truly enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Indianapolis Colts, his time spent with the Arizona Cardinals saw the organization represented when James stepped up to the podium to deliver his enshrinement speech.

"Special thanks to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, general manager Rod Graves and the late (coach) Dennis Green. My time in Arizona was short but sweet. I made enough friendships and memories to last a lifetime," said James on Saturday.

"We took the Cardinals to the Super Bowl. I played with some great players like Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, and future Hall of Famers Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin, along with Antrel Rolle, Terrelle Smith, Leonard Pope, Reggie Wells and so many other talented players."

James, drafted by the Indianapolis with pick number four in the 1999 NFL Draft, spent seven seasons with the Colts prior to arriving to Arizona in 2006. James spent three seasons as a member of the Cardinals before departing the organization following the 2008 season.

Arizona signed James to a four-year, $30 million contract after his tenure with the Colts expired.

As a member of the Cardinals, James played in 45 games and averaged nearly four yards per rush in the playoffs during the team's run to Super Bowl 43 in 2008. James scored a touchdown and picked up 14 first downs for the Cardinals during their playoff push that season.

James was released following the 2009 playoffs, ending his career with the Seattle Seahawks after just one season. James finished his career as a two time All-Pro and over 12,000 yards rushing, good enough for ranking 11th all-time when he called it quits.