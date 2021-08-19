Chase Edmonds, James Conner Together in Same Backfield?

It won’t be surprising to see times when Arizona Cardinals running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner are on the field at the same time.

Don’t be surprised if the Cardinals, at times, utilize running backs Chase Edmonds and James Conner on the field together.

The perception is that the 205-pound Edmonds and 233-pound Conner will have decidedly different roles in the offense. To a degree, that’s true, especially when it comes to short-yardage situations.

And while most describe Edmonds as the better pass-catcher, don’t sleep on Conner when it comes to catching the ball.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week, “We like getting two guys that can run it, catch it, do different things. Particularly, you have a quarterback (Kyler Murray) that can run; there's endless possibilities. You get those three guys in the backfield and so we have to do a good job building different packages and then utilizing all three of those guys on the field at one time.”

It was somewhat eye-opening to hear that, but Edmonds made the same point while noting how he and Conner “are very complementary of each other in terms of what each of us does uniquely well.”

He added, “I think once we put it all together, it's going to be a great backfield for us. Obviously, James, being a bigger back, (we can use him) when we have those four-minute situations, short-yardage, goal-line situations, third-and-ones. I felt like last year, as often as I think we struggled on third-and-ones and third-and-shorts, James is going to do a great job.

“And with me coming out of the backfield when there's two-minute situations, mismatches on linebackers, so I feel like we're still building on it, we're still growing it, finding out new formations and new tendencies of one another. As we grow with each other as a tandem, (we'll) try to make those strides to get the merging of what we want.”

While both have played a similar total of games in their career (50 for Conner and 45 for Edmonds), Conner has 33 starts to Edmonds’ four. Somewhat quietly, Conner has done a nice job as a receiver. He has 124 career receptions for 963 yards (7.8 average), while Edmonds has caught 85 passes for 610 yards (7.2 average) and five scores.

Edmonds has been impressed by what he’s seen of Conner in that facet of the game.

Edmonds said, “He really has soft hands; he's run pretty good routes, especially for 230. He can move well, so I think that helps us a lot because it eliminates the tendencies sometimes for offense so like when I come in or me and James are in the backfield, they don't always think, ‘OK, well, James is going to be the pass-pro back, and Chase is going to be the back doing the flat release.’ You can kind of mix it up. We get more versatility when either of us in the game.”

Kingsbury acknowledged being somewhat surprised by how adept Conner is as a receiver.

“Better than I expected,” he admitted. “I remember watching the film. He made catches, but he makes some big-time catches. His route-running ability in space is really good. He's more quick-twitch than I anticipated. And we really feel like we have two guys that can kind of do it all out of the backfield.”