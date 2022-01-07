Cardinals Thursday Injury Report: Marco Wilson Returns to Practice

Rookie cornerback Marco Wilson missed Sunday’s game against Dallas because of a shoulder and was limited in practice Thursday.

One of the best sights at the portion of Cardinals practice open to the media Thursday morning was the presence of cornerback Marco Wilson, who had been sidelined by a shoulder injury, and did not practice Wednesday.

Wilson was listed on the injury report as limited, so it could be a step in the right direction. Friday could be telling for his potential availability Sunday against Seattle.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) was also upgraded from not practicing Wednesday to being limited.

Missing practice for the second consecutive day were running back Chase Edmonds (ribs/toe), defensive end Zach Allen (ankle) and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (knee). Allen and Phillips did some work on the side Thursday while Phillips was wearing a brace on his right knee.

The three players that were limited Wednesday remained that way Thursday: running back James Conner (heel), wide receiver/return specialist Rondale Moore (ankle) and linebacker Dennis Gardeck (thumb).

The four players that had rest days Thursday all returned to practice: center Rodney Hudson, tackle Kelvin Beachum, tight ed Zach Ertz and nose tackle Corey Peters.

Ertz was not listed this week with the hamstring injury that had limited his practice time the last two weeks.

Changes in Seattle’s report involved tackle Duane Brown (rest), safety Quandre Diggs (knee), wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot) and cornerback D.J. Reed (hip).

Diggs went from not practicing to full, Metcalf and Reed from limited to full and Brown from not practicing to limited.

Three players out with an illness Wednesday were back: tackle Stone Forsythe and centers Ethan Pocic and Dakoda Shepley.

Seahawks not practicing for the second consecutive day were tight end Will Dissly (heel), linebacker Carlos Dunlap II (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (knee/illness), cornerback John Reid (concussion), tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder/illness) and linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee).

The Seahawks activated cornerback Sidney Jones IV and guard Damien Lewis from reserve/COVID-19 and placed safety Ryan Neal and defensive tackle Al Woods on reserve/COVID-19.