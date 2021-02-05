Super Bowl Missed: Tales from Eight Veteran Reporters

Eight veteran Super Bowl reporters reflect on their time covering the NFL and being absent from this year’s Super Bowl LV.

In the competitive world of the media, there is surely a special camaraderie that exists, especially with those of us that have been at it for several decades.

Even when we don’t see each other very often during the season, the Super Bowl becomes tantamount to a family reunion, or perhaps more accurately a fraternity reunion. Of course, that’s not the case in this year of COVID-19.

This week, as I was selfishly lamenting not being in Tampa, Fla., for Super Bowl LV after attending 29 straight and 39 total throughout my career, something hit me like a ton of bricks Wednesday night. That’s when John Clayton tweeted that not only was he absent from Tampa, but that simply watching the game was in jeopardy because of a typical dispute between DirecTV and Cox that could result in the CBS affiliate in Seattle being dark for Super Bowl Sunday.

What jolted me from my misery was that obviously I wasn’t the only one in this crowded boat that was missing this year’s game.

Radio Row, of which I was also a part for many weeks, was a ghost town. All interviews, like they have been all season, have been conducted by Zoom. The Chiefs won’t travel to Florida until Saturday.

So, I quickly emailed several of my longer-tenured compatriots on the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. After all, our yearly get-together also occurred in a Zoom meeting Jan. 19 rather than in person the day before the Super Bowl.

Seven responded and this group of eight has covered the NFL for a combined 343 years and for 307 Super Bowls. The numbers are compelling and so were some of the memories.

I’ll begin with my story, which I haven’t talked about a lot, that explains why I missed only one previous game from the 1980 season through 2019.

It was 1990 and what transpired that season after a new managing editor (John Rawlings) was hired by The Sporting News in August made me realize my days were coming to an end after working there since 1978 and helping the “baseball bible” recognize the power of the NFL. The company began publishing preview magazines at my suggestion and there were nine great years on the ESPN draft telecast starting in 1980.

However, the new philosophy was that those working in the office should be editors of all sports, not only specific sports. By the following June, specialists in college and pro basketball (Mike Douchant), college football (John Hadley) and myself were gone.

The final five months were miserable and in November came word via Rawlings’ assistant that my name was not on the application list for a Super Bowl credential. After requesting a meeting with Rawlings, I was told that his evaluation of my work it made it not worth the publication’s time or expense to send me to the game.

As an officer for the Professional Football Writers of America, PFWA president Don Pierson asked him to reconsider to no avail. Pierson then told me the organization would cover my expenses to be there, but when a vacation week was requested, that was also rejected because, as I was told, “It’s Super Bowl week. You’re needed in the office!” Suddenly, I was too valuable? Right.

I was in Tampa for two days on my normal days off and was then terminated the Friday after the Super Bowl.

The ensuing 30 years have been nothing short of gratifying, just as the previous years were, and I pinch myself every day for having this career.

For Rick Gosselin, it’s been an especially difficult time beginning last month. Not only is the guy known as “Goose” missing the game, but for the first time in 25 years he was unable to participate in the Hall of Fame meeting after he and his wife were struck by coronavirus in January. He had difficulty speaking because of the coughing that would occur, which served to silence one of the most knowledgeable voices we have in the room each year.

He said Thursday, “The COVID my wife and I experienced in January made skipping this Super Bowl an easy decision. I'm almost a month into my experience and I'm still having some issues. With no player access and likely no press-box seat for a view of the game, it was unlikely that I would have gone to this Super Bowl anyway. But the COVID had already made that decision for me long before I knew which teams would be playing in the game.”

We all could fill a book with stories, which, come to think of it, might be a good idea. I call dibs on that!

Ron Borges tells the tale of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Calif., (Raiders-Buccaneers) when “the great” Will McDonough suddenly died the day before the week began. Borges said, “I was asked unexpectedly the morning of the game to say something about Will before a moment of silence in the press box. Not sure what to say, it suddenly hit me and I said, ‘This week we lost the greatest football writer ever, Will McDonough. I don't really know what to say but this: Somewhere Will knows where (Oakland’s) Barret Robbins was this week!’ The press box cracked up.”

As it was later sadly learned, so had Robbins.

Domowitch was actually covering the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars training camp in Deland, Fla., in January, 1984, when the Super Bowl was also in Tampa. Rich Hoffman was the Eagles beat writer and Domo drove to Tampa the day before the game to help cover it — and slept on the floor of Hoffman’s hotel room.

His most recent absence was six years ago because a hip replacement performed five years before that was faulty and an emergency hip transplant was necessary. The game was missed, but he said, “I'm proud to say, made it to the Combine in Indy that year with the help of a cane.”

Bouchette, also with some USFL connection, mentioned crashing the San Francisco 49ers victory party after Super Bowl XXIV held in the mall adjacent to the Superdome in New Orleans.

He wrote, “Another Pittsburgh writer and I were walking back to the Hyatt when I saw people going down an escalator into the mall. We went over to look and a security guard was about to stop us when I saw (49ers executive) Carmen Policy at the bottom of the stairs. I yelled out hello and he said, ‘Come on down.’ So we did. I knew Carmen through Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

“My first beat at the Post-Gazette in 1984 was covering the USFL Maulers and DeBartolo's family owned them. I got to know him pretty good. We were the only two media people there, as I recall. Had some drinks with Steve Bono, who had been the Steelers strike QB, and ran into Paul Martha, who had been the Maulers president. Paul said to me, ‘How did you get in here?’ I told him I knew his boss.”

When players or coaches leave this great game, what they always talk about missing are the relationships. That is the same for us, whether it’s with our colleagues, those we cover or who we meet along the journey.

So, I will end this with two personal stories from the 11 years I spent from 1992-2002 as a Super Bowl pool reporter for the practice week of one of the participating teams.

For Super Bowl XXXIV, it was fitting that the team was the Rams, which was who I covered in St. Louis. The weather was brutally cold in Atlanta, Ga., that week and an ice storm hit during the weekend. Needless to say, when I arrived for the first practice of the week on Wednesday, I was hardly dressed for the occasion. No gloves, hat and a non-functional coat. The Falcons facility in Suwanee, Ga., was wide open without trees to in any way buffet the wind.

As head coach Dick Vermeil approached me dressed as if he was in Siberia. I said, “Hi, coach,” to which he responded, “Get your butt inside and tell Todd to give you whatever you need.”

Todd was long-time equipment manager Todd Hewitt, who had commandeered an area to the side of the locker room that had enough cold-weather gear to outfit a military regiment. There was no off week that year between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, but Hewitt had monitored the weather forecast for Atlanta in the event the Rams won and saw the dire predictions.

He gave me a Rams wool cap and gloves along with thermal underwear. It made the three days of practice bearable and gave me a lengthy and detailed pool report. For the sidelines, he had also rented space heaters for players to be near when they weren’t running around on the field. My only regret was that I thought it inappropriate to ask Hewitt for a Rams parka like Vermeil was wearing.

The following year in Tampa, Baltimore was playing the Giants and I was assigned the Ravens. Practice on the Friday before the game was a who’s who of icons watching at the invitation of owner Art Modell.

There was Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown and filmmaker Spike Lee, who was producing a documentary on Brown. Also watching was heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier and Hank Aaron.

Longtime Browns and Ravens publicist Kevin Byrne wrote a story (with photos) about that day on the Ravens' team website two weeks ago after Aaron passed away at the age of 86.

When practice ended and after talking to head coach Brian Billick, I went back to the car when I found myself walking alongside Aaron.

He broke the ice and we chatted for a few minutes about his love of the Browns and football.

Talk about pinching yourself!

That is what has been missed in this extraordinary year.

Following are brief snapshots of this gang of eight and the years we have covered with an unbridled passion.

Oh, by the way, the first Super Bowl for a few of those below was on Jan. 9, 1977. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was born seven months later.

Howard Balzer, St. Louis/Arizona

Years covering NFL: 45

First Super Bowl: 1980 season, Super Bowl XV (Raiders-Eagles in New Orleans, La.)

First miss: 1990 season, Super Bowl XXV (Giants-Bills)

Games covered: 39

Ron Borges, Boston

Years covering NFL: 45

First Super Bowl: 1976 season, Super Bowl XI (Raiders-Vikings in Pasadena, Calif.)

First miss: 2000, Super Bowl XXXIV (Rams-Titans) covering Mike Tyson-Julius Francis fight in Manchester, England, and watched game in hotel room); then 2008, Super Bowl XLII (Giants-Patriots) transitioning from Boston Globe to Boston Herald

Games covered: 42

Ed Bouchette, Pittsburgh

Years covering NFL: 36, but covered “in a more peripheral way” from 1974-84.

First Super Bowl: 1979 season, Super Bowl XIV (Steelers-Rams in Pasadena, Calif.), then didn’t attend until 1985 season, Super Bowl XX (Bears-Patriots in New Orleans)

Other misses: 2007 season, Super Bowl XLII (Giants-Patriots) when had to leave in middle of the week with mom deathly ill); 2015 season, Super Bowl 50 (Broncos-Panthers) when was ill; and 2019 season after two back surgeries.

Games covered: 33

John Clayton, Pittsburgh/Seattle

Years covering NFL: 47

First Super Bowl: 1974 season, Super Bowl IX (Steelers-Vikings in New Orleans)

First miss: 1983, Super Bowl XVII (Redskins-Dolphins) when Pittsburgh Press editor sent someone else

Games covered: 43

Frank Cooney, San Francisco/The Sports Xchange

Years covering NFL: 45

First Super Bowl: Super Bowl XI

First miss: 2019 season because of illness

Games covered: 43

Paul Domowitch, Philadelphia

Years covering NFL: 35

First Super Bowl: 1983 season, Super Bowl XVIII (Raiders-Redskins in Tampa)

First miss: Three in the ‘90s while doing special projects with last miss 2015, Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots-Seahawks) because of emergency hip replacement.

Games covered: 33

Rick Gosselin, Kansas City/Dallas

Years covering NFL: 48

First Super Bowl: 1976 season, Super Bowl XI, then didn’t go again until 1984 season, Super Bowl XIX (49ers-Dolphins in Stanford, Calif.)

Games covered: 37

John McClain, Houston

Years covering NFL: 42 (three part-time)

First Super Bowl: 1980 season, Super Bowl XV (Raiders-Eagles in New Orleans)

First miss: 2019 season, but present for Hall of Fame selection meeting

Games covered: 40

Gary Myers, Dallas/New York

Years covering NFL: 42

First Super Bowl: 1981 season, Super Bowl XVI (49ers-Bengals in Pontiac, Mich.)

First miss: 2018 season, but present for Hall of Fame selection meeting

Games covered: 37