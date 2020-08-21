SI.com
AllCardinals
Rookie Eno Benjamin Connecting, Competing with Fellow Sun Devils

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals have become a sort of hotbed for former Arizona State Sun Devils. 

They have four on their roster after drafting running back Eno Benjamin, who was at ASU from 2017-2019, in April.

He joined fellow former ASU halfback D.J. Foster (class of 2015), kicker Zane Gonzalez (2016) and offensive lineman Sam Jones (2017).

Benjamin had minimal overlap with the other three in college and is the only one who played under current head coach Herm Edwards. 

But, all four share a similar experience under former ASU head coach Todd Graham and Benjamin shared that he’s been able to bond with his current teammates through their stories from Tempe under that regime. Gonzalez previously told reporters that he and Benjamin have become great friends. 

“I missed a lot of those guys such as Zane and D.J.,” Benjamin said Thursday. “They've been able to take me under their wings. 

"It's really cool to have people that you're familiar with and you could go back and talk about some of the things that we went through at Arizona State with head coach Graham.”

The dynamic between Benjamin and Foster is unique as they are battling for playing time as the No. 3 running back behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds. 

Foster has been with Arizona since 2017 and has had roles as a pass-catching back and special teamer, while also performing as a kick returner. However, injuries have limited him significantly over the past two seasons. 

Benjamin comes in as a rookie behind two halfbacks that have starting experience in Drake and Edmonds, so he said he's prepared to play special teams and do whatever it takes to get on the field. 

Benjamin said that being in a competition with Foster "is what it is," but that he’s constantly learning from his veteran counterpart.

“DJ is kind of taking me under his wing and the way we are seeing it is not just competition, it's more so just making each other better every day and the best that we can be every day,” Benjamin said.

Added Foster: “We've gotten close these last couple weeks and through the offseason, the virtual meetings. He's a great kid, he's hungry, he's learning a lot, so it's awesome to have the history of both of us going to ASU and just being able to push each other and come out every day and learn ... He’s kind of like a little brother.”

The ASU connection is evidently strong on the Cardinals and the familiarity Benjamin has with some of his professional teammates may give him more comfort entering the league in perhaps the most bizarre season in NFL history. 

