Eno Benjamin Impressing RB Room

Mason Kern

When former Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin fell to the seventh round of the NFL Draft, he said he was surprised. He had expected to go as high as the third round, maybe falling to around the fifth.

Yet, when the Arizona Cardinals selected Benjamin in the last round, it added a fuel to an already budding fire. While it was a reprieve from the anxiety he had been experiencing, it simultaneously inspired him to be the best he can be.

During the ongoing virtual period, Benjamin has already impressed position mates with his intellect and scheme understanding. Expected starter Kenyan Drake is one who has drawn the same conclusions.

"He's a quick learner," Drake told reporters on Tuesday via videoconference. "All the questions that Coach (has) asked him in the meeting room, he's really in depth to and he takes pride in the details of what the play may ask. So, I'm definitely interested to see how he can pair up the mental with the physical once we get on the field and run them out a little more."

Benjamin enters a room that features Drake — who signed his one-year tender with the Cardinals this offseason — as well as Chase Edmonds and fellow Sun Devil D.J. Foster. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has previously said that he wants three capable backs this season after the position group was hampered with injuries last year.

General manager Steve Keim felt that the organizations achieved great value with their seventh-round selection.

“When you watch him on tape, he’s got some stop and start quickness, some lateral jump-and-cut ability, he has got some tools that get you excited," he said. “I’m really excited about what he can do and some of the things in particular in Kliff’s offense. I feel like we have three backs now with Chase Edmonds, Kenyan Drake and now Eno Benjamin that really can do some different things schematically.”

