Cardinals RBs Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward Welcome Competition

Benjamin and Ward could both find ways to contribute to the Cardinals winning games in 2021.

"(Competition) strives people to dig deep, even on those days when you may not want to be out there practicing and your body may be aching or hurt," Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward said Wednesday. "When you see them out there making plays, that just drives you to be the best that you can be."

The "highly competitive" training camp duel between Cardinals second-year running backs Eno Benjamin and Ward for the third spot on the depth chart is nearing its end. The Cardinals play their final preseason game Saturday ahead of roster cuts Tuesday followed by the season opener Sept. 12.

With veterans Chase Edmonds and James Conner in command of the top two spots, Benjamin and Ward may be battling for a number of prizes: secure active roster spot, offensive snaps and more opportunities on special teams.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that he can see the Cardinals keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster. If both Benjamin and Ward make it, then the competition will continue for playing time throughout the year.

"They understand the pressures and what they're trying to do and fulfill a lifelong dream," Kingsbury said. "And that's a common bond those two share."

Ward came in last year as an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan. He started the season on the practice squad. Benjamin was a seventh-round selection from Arizona State who made the original 53-man team.

But, they both missed critical reps with the NFL cancelling many offseason programs amid the pandemic. The Cardinals elected to keep both rookies inactive early in the season in favor of veteran running back and special teamer D.J. Foster.

For Ward, being undrafted after not getting a Pro Day or an invite to the Scouting Combine gave him extra motivation.

"I felt like I deserved to be in the league, that I can make the team some way somehow," Ward said. "So I was just taking that every day to practice, whatever my role was whether that was on scout team or if that was special teams."

He eventually found a role. The rookie played 39% of Arizona's special-teams snaps while participating in 14 of 16 games. He scored his first career NFL touchdown in Week 17.

Benjamin never took the field while listed as inactive and called it a redshirt year.

Both players agree that the battle has not created a toxic environment of animosity. Ward said the two have become good friends throughout the process and for both of them improvement is the goal.

"Our competition between each other, we know it's a business and we know that somebody's going to have to occupy that third spot, but it's best man wins," Ward said.

Benjamin added: "I think of it more just as an opportunity to get on field and showcase my skills, my abilities."

Conner, whom both young running backs have called a mentor, has a different view on the competition. The former Steeler does not think there is one.

He believes there will be opportunity for both backs to prove themselves during the year, and that in a team setting they need to be on the same page and grow together.

"Competition in life is always between you and you, just being better than we were yesterday," Conner said. "With Eno and Jonathan, they each do their own thing to make their plays. That's all they can control. So, we're friends first."

Ward stressed that the running backs room is close knit with Conner and Edmonds being strong teachers. Conner mentioned that he learns from the young backs just as they do from him.

Perhaps the competition label is misleading.

Since they missed a regular offseason last year, having the extra reps this time could aid in each back seeing the field more often and in different situations.

Kingsbury said this week they possess unique skillsets.

"Eno has really quick feet, kind of a scatback, quick burst, can really fly and Ward is a little bigger, sturdier body, plays downhill and tough in protections, tough on special teams," Kingsbury said. "Both guys are effective in their own way."

Ward's special-teams prowess was the difference-maker last year, but Benjamin has been very involved this preseason as a returner and in coverage. He has returned five kickoffs for 119 yards in two games.

Benjamin said Tuesday that he never worked on special teams in college since he never needed to. He was the workhorse running back.

"I didn't really know how to study for special teams or understand exactly what the main purposes of it was," Benjamin said.

Edmonds mentioned this week that Benjamin has always been an advanced runner, but his maturity on offense and special teams has made a real jump.

This Saturday will be the last showcase opportunity for many Cardinals fighting for roles. Kingsbury said that Benjamin and Ward will be featured prominently.

"For both those guys to get the biggest share of touches for the first time probably since their college days will be important to them," Kingsbury said.

Whoever ends up in the third running back position on the depth chart will have "won" the job. But, if both find ways to contribute whether it be on offense, special teams or both in 2021, then neither will have lost. It might be more accurate at some point to simply label them 3A and 3B.