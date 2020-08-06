AllCardinals
Eno Benjamin on Rookie Deal: 'It's Been A Long Time Coming'

Mason Kern

As a high school prospect at Wylie (Tex.) East High and even through his collegiate freshman campaign at Arizona State, running back Eno Benjamin was not on the NFL radar. He did not even really break onto the college scene in his first year, as he played in a reserve role behind current Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage and free agent Demario Richard.

Yet, Benjamin blossomed in his sophomore season en route a record-setting year in which he set program-best marks for carries (300) and rushing yards (1,642) in a single year. Entering his third year, he shouldered heavy expectations as a preseason All-America and candidate for the Walter Camp Player of the Year in his third season

Despite playing behind a subpar ASU offensive line as a junior, Benjamin exceeded 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year (1,083) and was named to the Pac-12’s All-Conference first team at running back. He also ranked No. 41 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (90.3) and was tied for fourth in the Pac-12 and No. 13 in the FBS with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Benjamin's college career culminated in graduating in just three years. With his degree in hand and NFL aspirations in front of him, he decided to forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. 

Enter the Arizona Cardinals.

Benjamin fell lower than he anticipated, but finally heard his name called in the seventh round. All of the emotions leading up to and during that moment came to a head when he signed his first NFL contract. 

"It's been a long time coming," Benjamin said in his conversation with Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill. "And so, I'm definitely excited. I think my 10th-grade year in high school was when I really thought to myself I really have a chance to make it, so I just put everything forward, just my faith, family, just being able to stay on the right track. And so, like I said, it's paid off and I'm very excited."

Paid, indeed. 

The minimum salary this year for rookies is $610,000 and all six of the Cardinals’ selections have that base salary. Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth round on all receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

In Benjamin's case, he will make $3.398 million across four years, with a $102,712 signing bonus and $635,678 cap charge this season if he makes the roster.

"It's one of those things that, I think wasn't until my sophomore year I figured out that this is an opportunity I have," Benjamin said. "Not having anyone that's paved the road and having parents that came from a different country (Nigeria). And so, learning the ropes, me and my brother and just being able to stay on the right track and get it done (got me here)."

In a winding journey, Benjamin always had belief in himself. But it was not until a dream season that he fully grasped the potential of making his dreams come true.

"I would say, I think it was after my sophomore year or during my sophomore year of college," Benjamin said. "That's when I really had the opportunity to sit back and really think about, 'OK, this next year, if you do what you are capable of doing, we have the opportunity of going to play and live out your dreams.'"

