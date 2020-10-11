'Eraser' Budda Baker Returning After Thumb Surgery

If you ask around the Arizona Cardinals facility for one word to describe safety Budda Baker, often times the same comparison will be made. People tend to liken him to the butt end of a pencil.

Baker's "eraser" moniker first appeared this week when Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury dawned the airwaves of the team's flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Oct. 7. Considering the exorbitant value Baker provides for Arizona's secondary, Kingsbury detailed the impact of his absence in a Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"Budda is one of the best players in the league and is a real eraser for us back there," Kingsbury said. "[He] can fix a lot of things."

The next day, when speaking to local reporters for his weekly Zoom videoconference session, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph had similar sentiments about the highest-paid safety in the league.

"Budda makes so many plays that no one sees," Joseph said. "He's an eraser. He's so fast, he's a great tackler, so you have certain breakdowns from your front seven that Budda can make right for you. Obviously, he was missed on Sunday, but he's back and he's excited to play. He's healthy ... to have him back now, it's exciting."

In reference to comments about Baker's health, the Pro Bowl safety missed last week while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. It is an injury that Baker played through — with a cast — in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but rested post-surgery to properly heal.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was even more bullish about Baker and his impact on the organization after watching the fill-in safeties against Carolina.

"Thank God he's back," Keim said during his weekly Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7's Doug & Wolf show. "When you don't see him out on your field, it just goes to show how valuable he is. The guy is a human eraser. He makes a ton of tackles, he brings energy, he brings juice, he's physical. He's our leader and our heart and soul on defense. And to not have him in the past week was extremely difficult. I know he's fired up and ready to go. I talked to him at length about it [Thursday]. I know he'll bring some much needed juice on our sidelines Sunday."

Although Baker does not intend on missing games, only not playing in three total since entering the NFL in 2017, Arizona team doctors and personnel wanted to be overly cautious following the procedure. After taking time to understand the injury, Baker concurred.

"You really need the ligament that I tore, so within that ligament, if you don't get surgery within time, that ligament shrivels up and it'll be hard to bend my thumb again," Baker said Friday. "With that ligament, they put me down and I actually had a tube down my throat as well, which I didn't know of course because I was already down. But woke up, had kind of a sore throat. My surgery was in the evening time, so I wasn't able to eat all day. And it's like any other surgery. I'm very glad that everything went well and just focused on getting my mobility and strength back."

In practices this week, Baker was a full participant all three days while wearing a protective cast over his right hand. It is an apparatus he will wear Sunday and for the foreseeable future as he regains proper function.

"Right now I'm just focusing on getting the mobility, getting the strength and then, ultimately, once I get that, hopefully I'll be able to wear something probably like a small splint," Baker said. "And then after that, it'll probably be nothing. It'll take time, but we'll see when."

Yet, even a one-handed Baker is appreciated by a Cardinals defense that thrives on his leadership. His presence on the gridiron and ability to make calls from the secondary helps Joseph's machine operate at a different level.

"I don't think you can put enough of an emphasis on that," Kingsbury told reporters Friday. "Last week, there was obviously some communication stuff going on with young safeties back there, which happens, and we knew it would. But he definitely brings a calming presence. He's a guy, with his athleticism, that makes a ton of plays. And that's evident on the film, but his presence when it comes to communication and getting us lined up and making the adjustments is just as valuable."

Added cornerback Patrick Peterson: "What he brings to the table, it's hard to match that. Definitely missed him last week. It showed on tape, so having him back this week in the lineup is going to be great for our defense. It will help us on the back end as far as getting your starter back, a guy that is used to the defense, used to certain checks, seen a bunch of different calls, so we'll be able to get lined up a little quicker and easier. We're definitely happy to have Budda back in the lineup and I'm looking forward to him going out there and making big plays Sunday."

Despite earning a massive four-year, $59 million contract extension this offseason, Baker still has not recorded a career interception. It will be an aspect to monitor in the coming weeks as he is limited further by the protective wear on his dominant hand.

Still, Baker said the trial run in Week 3 against the Lions has prepared him for how to handle the process of playing in the cast moving forward.

"It's definitely restrictive," he admitted. "Being a DB, I like to use my hands. But then again, I've got four other fingers. I'm not going to be able to use the thumb because it's going to be in a cast. With wrapping up, it's just going to be mostly my left hand and then my right fingers without my thumb. For me, I did it in Detroit, got used to it. I missed a tackle first play of the game, but got used to it and now I know how to tackle without using that right thumb."

Peterson said that the team learned Baker would be inserted back into the starting lineup Tuesday and that his arrival at Wednesday's practice was no surprise. It could have aided in the team's practices overall, as Keim and Kingsbury both said this week was the best sessions of the season.

"It really wasn't no shock to see him back out warming up (Wednesday)," Peterson said. "It was something that we were kind of expecting, but we're happy to have him back. He's definitely a spark plug for this defense. He can do things that most players around this league can't do. It's definitely a relief to get one of your leaders and one of your alpha dogs back in the lineup."

While Baker's return directly impacts the performance of the secondary and the defense at-large, the franchise as a whole feeds off his energy. The "eraser" and "spark plug" adjectives are not empty phrases, but assessments of character.

"Nobody means more to this football team than Budda Baker and you can take that to the bank," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Thursday. "The guy plays the game the right way. He works at it the right way. The way he's wired mentally, as a teammate, he's approachable. Anybody can go talk to him, doesn't matter what your salary is or what your status is on the team. He's humble, he's level-headed, he plays through injury, he plays the game of football like he's 6-foot-4, 280 pounds the way he flies around and how selfless he is.

"If he's asked to cover, if he's asked to blitz, if he's asked to do whatever, play different positions, he knows it all. This guy is the best of the best as a human being, as a football player, as a teammate. And I love him. I know his teammates all feel the same way about him and we're very privileged to have him back on the field with us."

Watch the accompanying video package above for more on this story.