Skip to main content

New Contract for Ertz has Full Guarantee of $14 Million

Cardinals newly-signed tight end Zach Ertz is guaranteed $14 million at signing and will count $4.75 million against the 2022 salary cap.

The numbers are in for the contract Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz signed Monday, and for the most part they are accurate.

Initial reports pegged the three-year deal as worth $31.65 million with $17 million guaranteed. The only disparity is that the entire $17 million is not fully guaranteed at signing. A total of $14 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

Here are the specifics of how the contract breaks down:

Signing bonus: $8 million

Non-guaranteed roster bonuses: $1.5 million in 2023 and 2024

Per-game active roster bonuses: $250,000 in 2022 ($14,706 per game) and then $595,000 in both 2023 and 2024 ($35,000 per game).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Base salaries: $2.5 million in 2022, $8.75 million in 2023 and $7.955 million in 2024.

This year’s salary is guaranteed, while $4 million of the 2023 is fully guaranteed at signing and $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. Another $3 million becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

Incentives: Up to $1.5 million per year based on receptions, receiving yards and Pro Bowls.

Void year: 2025, so the $8 million signing bonus can be prorated over four years at $2 million per year. That year voids if Ertz is on the roster on the fifth day prior to the start of the league year.

Cap charges: $4.75 million in 2022, $12.85 million in 2023 and $12.05 million in 2024, leaving $2 million currently for the 2025 void year.

Ertz will be 32-years’old on Nov. 10, thus making him 34 in 2024, the final season of the deal.

In This Article (1)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Agrees to Contract Restructure to Clear Cap Space

By Alex Weiner1 hour ago
© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Hicks Departs Cardinals with Legacy of Respect, Character

By Donnie Druin4 hours ago
© Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Tracker

By Alex Weiner16 hours ago
Christian Kirk
News

Cardinals Lose Two Offensive Weapons in Hectic First Day

By Donnie Druin16 hours ago
Colt McCoy
News

Arizona Cardinals: Colt McCoy, Dennis Gardeck Re-sign

By Howard Balzer22 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh (67) against the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.
News

Arizona Cardinals: Justin Pugh Accepts Pay Cut

By Howard Balzer23 hours ago
James Conner
News

Arizona Cardinals: James Conner Agrees to Contract

By Howard Balzer23 hours ago
© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Zach Ertz Staying with Cardinals on Three-Year Deal

By Donnie DruinMar 13, 2022