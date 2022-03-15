New Contract for Ertz has Full Guarantee of $14 Million
The numbers are in for the contract Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz signed Monday, and for the most part they are accurate.
Initial reports pegged the three-year deal as worth $31.65 million with $17 million guaranteed. The only disparity is that the entire $17 million is not fully guaranteed at signing. A total of $14 million is fully guaranteed at signing.
Here are the specifics of how the contract breaks down:
Signing bonus: $8 million
Non-guaranteed roster bonuses: $1.5 million in 2023 and 2024
Per-game active roster bonuses: $250,000 in 2022 ($14,706 per game) and then $595,000 in both 2023 and 2024 ($35,000 per game).
Base salaries: $2.5 million in 2022, $8.75 million in 2023 and $7.955 million in 2024.
This year’s salary is guaranteed, while $4 million of the 2023 is fully guaranteed at signing and $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. Another $3 million becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.
Incentives: Up to $1.5 million per year based on receptions, receiving yards and Pro Bowls.
Void year: 2025, so the $8 million signing bonus can be prorated over four years at $2 million per year. That year voids if Ertz is on the roster on the fifth day prior to the start of the league year.
Cap charges: $4.75 million in 2022, $12.85 million in 2023 and $12.05 million in 2024, leaving $2 million currently for the 2025 void year.
Ertz will be 32-years’old on Nov. 10, thus making him 34 in 2024, the final season of the deal.