Cardinals newly-signed tight end Zach Ertz is guaranteed $14 million at signing and will count $4.75 million against the 2022 salary cap.

The numbers are in for the contract Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz signed Monday, and for the most part they are accurate.

Initial reports pegged the three-year deal as worth $31.65 million with $17 million guaranteed. The only disparity is that the entire $17 million is not fully guaranteed at signing. A total of $14 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

Here are the specifics of how the contract breaks down:

Signing bonus: $8 million

Non-guaranteed roster bonuses: $1.5 million in 2023 and 2024

Per-game active roster bonuses: $250,000 in 2022 ($14,706 per game) and then $595,000 in both 2023 and 2024 ($35,000 per game).

Base salaries: $2.5 million in 2022, $8.75 million in 2023 and $7.955 million in 2024.

This year’s salary is guaranteed, while $4 million of the 2023 is fully guaranteed at signing and $7 million is guaranteed for injury at signing. Another $3 million becomes guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

Incentives: Up to $1.5 million per year based on receptions, receiving yards and Pro Bowls.

Void year: 2025, so the $8 million signing bonus can be prorated over four years at $2 million per year. That year voids if Ertz is on the roster on the fifth day prior to the start of the league year.

Cap charges: $4.75 million in 2022, $12.85 million in 2023 and $12.05 million in 2024, leaving $2 million currently for the 2025 void year.

Ertz will be 32-years’old on Nov. 10, thus making him 34 in 2024, the final season of the deal.