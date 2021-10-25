Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz Talent Abounds

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz spoke often about all the “green grass in the middle of the field.”

As the first two months of this season have progressed, numerous Cardinals players have talked about how tight-knit this team has become.

The arrival of tight end Zach Ertz in the last nine days has simply confirmed what we have been told.

After scoring his first touchdown with the team in Sunday’s 31-5 victory over the Houston Texans, Ertz repeatedly talked about how happy he is to be here.

He said, “I kind of told the guys last night that I'm extremely grateful for just how they've welcomed me here. And I could tell how close the team is just by the interactions. Each and every guy has gone out of their way to make me feel comfortable. It's just fun to be a part of this team right now. I can't express how excited I am to be here.

“Obviously, this week, short week, but I'm all in on this Thursday (against Green Bay) and then over the weekend I'll be able to take a deep breath. But overall it's just a lot of fun to be a part of a bunch of great dudes. The culture is fun to be a part of. I don't think I can express it anymore. I don't know if I have any more words to express it, but I'm excited to be here.”

Surely coming to a team that was 6-0 is something any player would embrace.

But Ertz is genuinely enthused to be part of a team that has so much talent on offense.

“It's something that I've never been a part of,” he said. “Like you saw today, there's a lot of green grass in the middle of the field, a lot of opportunities for big plays. And that's gonna happen with a guy like DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the outside and a quarterback like Kyler (Murray). And so for me, it was a whirlwind of a week, obviously.

“I was in the playbook every day, my wife was quizzing me on the playbook every night I would go home. So just trying to do everything I can to immerse myself in the playbook because I knew that if I could play fast, I was going to do well in this offense.”

Ertz spoke often about that middle of the field where adding someone like him forces the defense to make difficult choices.

He said, “How are they going to play us? Not everyone's going to go off each and every week. And everyone's got to be OK with that. Because the ultimate goal is to win a football game. And we've done that here for the past seven weeks, me one week, but I'm looking forward to more.”

Ertz reeled off the names on offense, including running back James Conner, saying, “I knew he was a good player, but to do the stuff (he does); he runs his butt off.”

He saved some special words for Murray, whose leadership in the past had been questioned by outsiders.

“He's a phenomenal football player,” Ertz said. “Obviously, he took some hits today, which we didn't want to see. But he's just a resilient player. He's one of the most competitive guys I've been around. I've only been around him for nine days, but you can see it at the practice field, you see it in the game, how bad he wants to win, how bad he wants to be great. And he's demanding of us. And I love it.”

As he noted, the relationship with Murray is only nine days old, but they are already looking out for each other.

Ertz said, “There's one play I'd like to have back, obviously. The interception was my fault, wasn't on Kyler at all. So there's just little things that I'd like to improve on. But ultimately, the goal is to win a football game. And we did that today.”

When Murray talked later, a question began with the intent to mention that Ertz accepted responsibility for the quarterback’s first interception since Week 3 against Jacksonville, a stretch of 134 pass attempts without being picked off.

Before the question could be completed, Murray interrupted and said, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. It’s my fault. It’s my fault.”

Those handful of words by both players spoke volumes.