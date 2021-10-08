ESPN's FPI Predicts Cardinals-49ers Game

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has been around for nearly a decade, helping predict a team's outcome whether on a weekly or seasonal basis. The FPI is supposed to measure a team's strengths on the offensive, defensive and special-teams units while matching them up with their opponent.

For the Arizona Cardinals, their opponent in Week 5 comes is NFC West divisional foe San Francisco. The 49ers are 2-2 this year, and look to avoid falling behind the rest of the division with a losing record following a visit to State Farm Stadium.

As for the Cardinals, the team looks to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974, while also (and arguably more importantly) moving to 2-0 in divisional games to begin the season.

ESPN's FPI Predicts Cardinals-49ers

The Cardinals, according to the FPI, have a 63.1% chance to win the game on Sunday.

Of course, the 49ers have the element of surprise on their side, as either quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance) may strut onto the field as San Francisco's starter on Sunday. Each quarterback will have a fair disposal of weapons at their hands, with pass-catchers such as receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle ready to make an impact.

ESPN's Team Rankings predicts a score of 26.3-22.9 in favor of the Cardinals. For those keeping score at home, the 49ers are also given a 54% chance to cover the 4.5 point spread in their projected loss. The Cardinals are 3-1 against the spread this season.

Can the Cardinals continue their hot-streak on offense? Will the 49ers' rushing attack find success against a not-so-stout Arizona run defense, or will either quarterback for San Francisco be able to snag a road win in the desert?

Those questions will be answered in due time, yet ESPN's magic computers believe the Cardinals will win a close one at home.