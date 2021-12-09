ESPN's FPI Predicts Remaining Cardinals Games

With only five games remaining in the season, will the Arizona Cardinals hang on to the NFC's top seed? ESPN's Football Power Index predicts each remaining matchup.

Things have (almost) gone according to plan for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

There was a certain amount of hype around the team prior to the start of the season. After Arizona began the 2020 season at 6-3, the Cardinals spiraled to their own demise and failed to make the playoffs.

The front office set out to make changes in the offseason, adding key veterans such as center Rodney Hudson, defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver A.J. Green before adding athletic playmakers in the draft such as receiver Rondale Moore, linebacker Zaven Collins and cornerback Marco Wilson.

Heading into training camp, the Cardinals looked quite good.

However, the Red Sea had seen that movie a few times and didn't like the ending. The Cardinals were out to prove everybody wrong, perhaps even themselves.

With only five games remaining in the regular season, Arizona has done exactly that.

The Cardinals sit at 10-2, possessing the NFL's best record and have been no fluke in doing so.

In quarterback Kyler Murray's third season, the offense has been taken to new heights, scoring over 30 points eight games this year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cardinals are fifth in yards allowed per game (318.8), fourth in points allowed per game (18.7) and tied for fourth in total sacks (32) while also ranking second in turnover differential (plus-12) despite the loss of Watt and injuries finding their way throughout the rest of the depth chart.

Arizona is well on the way to becoming one of the top forces in the conference, with at least one playoff game appearing very likely to be held at State Farm Stadium.

Yet there's plenty of work to be done to ensure the Cardinals finish the regular season on a high note, as Arizona looks to finish a fairly favorable stretch of games.

How will the final five games pan out for Arizona? We used ESPN's Football Power Index to predict how the Cardinals will end their season:

ESPN's FPI Predicts Remaining Games

Week 14: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The Rams make the trek to Glendale looking for revenge in Round 2 of their meetings with Arizona. The first loss to the Cardinals didn't go as planned, as the Rams allowed a still season-high 37 points to Arizona.

Trailing by two games in the NFC West, a loss by Los Angeles would be a crucial blow to a Rams team that would essentially need a miracle to win the division moving forward.

The Rams stopped a three-game losing streak in a victory over Jacksonville last week, yet ESPN's FPI gives them a mere 40.3% chance to beat the Cardinals on Monday night.

Score prediction (via ESPN PickCenter): Cardinals 26.9, Rams 24.2

Cardinals Record: 11-2

Week 15: Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions finally won a game in 2021, getting that monkey off their backs after defeating the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

However, that's essentially the only good news that's likely to happen for Detroit in the coming weeks, as the team travels to Denver before returning home for a battle with the Cardinals.

Any given Sunday can certainly be applied to any matchup, yet with an 80.3% chance given to defeat Detroit, the Cardinals look to avoid the "trap game" towards the end of the year.

Score prediction (via ESPN PickCenter): Cardinals 29.4, Lions 19.1

Cardinals Record: 12-2

Week 16: Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals

Merry Christmas! The Cardinals and Colts take the field at State Farm Stadium for what, at least on paper, should be a competitive matchup.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has taken the league by storm this season, which might be a problem for a Cardinals run defense that hasn't thrived against strong rushing attacks.

Yet, ESPN still gives Arizona a 68.4% chance to win, believing in Arizona's high-powered offense to out-duel quarterback Carson Wentz and Co. in what could be a game where it's too close for comfort for many.

Score prediction (via ESPN PickCenter): Cardinals 23.4, Colts 22.4

Cardinals Record: 13-2

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

This appears to be the toughest matchup on deck, as the Cardinals travel to AT&T Stadium to battle a rather good Cowboys team.

It's sure to be one of the better games for the week, and could potentially be flexed to Sunday Night Football thanks to both teams playing well as of late and the number of recognizable names on each roster.

While the Cardinals are afforded a 53.3% chance to win, ESPN's PickCenter gives the Cowboys just the slightest of edges in their computer simulations. Everything points to a dramatic battle between the two teams.

Score prediction (via ESPN PickCenter): Cowboys 23.7, Cardinals 23.6

Cardinals Record: 13-3

Week 18: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

After what may be the most legitimate shot of a loss in Dallas, the Cardinals return home to the friendly walls of State Farm Stadium for one last home game before the playoffs.

Their opponent? A Seattle Seahawks team that has absolutely failed to meet expectations this season, and would likely be out of the playoff picture at this point.

With a 73.9% chance to win, the Cardinals should (and will likely) be heavy favorites in this game. However, Seattle would love to play spoiler in any way possible in its final game of the season.

No score prediction via ESPN's TeamRankings system is given at the time, yet it's safe to assume Arizona is projected to have a higher score than Seattle. Projections could be based on whether the game is meaningful for the Cardinals.

Cardinals Record: 14-3

Will a 14-3 record be enough to get the Cardinals the top seed in the NFC playoff picture? Only time will tell, as both the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers sit behind the Cardinals at 9-3.

Keep in mind, the Packers would have the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona should the two end up with the same record.

However, the Cardinals will welcome any challenge when it comes to making the postseason. First, they must continue their "one week at a time" mentality until the dust of the regular season settles.

As of now, the Cardinals are in control of their own destiny when it comes to getting home-field advantage in the playoffs.