ESPN's FPI Gives Rams Advantage Over Cardinals in Wild Card Meeting

ESPN's Football Power Index favors the home Los Angeles Rams to emerge victorious over the Arizona Cardinals come Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals appear ready for the spotlight that comes with the NFL playoffs. 

"Me personally, always wanting to be the greatest, you always have to play well in these games, otherwise you're just not going to be looked at as that guy. I understand the responsibility I have to the team to go out and play well," said Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Thursday. 

Arizona, which arrives at the Wild Card round losing four of their last five games, has a chance to hit the refresh button while owning a 0-0 record like every other team in the postseason. 

It's now time to do-or-die, and the defending NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams look to end Arizona's season on Monday night. 

ESPN's Football Power Index believes the Rams are in prime position to do just that, giving Los Angeles a 58% chance to defeat the Cardinals for a second time this season. 

The Rams, having won five of their last six games heading into the postseason, feature one of the league's top units in getting to the quarterback, ranking third with 50 sacks. 

With playmakers such as defensive lineman Aaron Donald and linebacker Von Miller among other talented defenders, the Cardinals will surely have their hands full when the bright lights of Monday Night Football shine.

"Anytime you play a d-line likes this, it's going to be a huge challenge, whether you try to go up-tempo or not," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week. "They've handled that well in the past when we've gone against them. You really just want to try and be on schedule, and if you can, keep those guys on the field as many plays as possible. 

"That's really the only chance you have to try and slow down Donald and some of those pass-rushers they have. So consistently making the routine plays, staying on schedule, extending drives, that's going to be a huge part of us trying to win the game."

One big key to the game will be Arizona's ability to play clean football. The Cardinals currently rank fourth in the NFL in turnover differential, boasting a plus-12 margin in that category. 

ESPN's PickCenter projects a final score of 27.7-23.6 in favor of the Rams. 

For the Cardinals, the team is sure computers don't determine outcomes, as Arizona will have an opportunity to improve their impressive 8-1 road record on Monday night. 

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
