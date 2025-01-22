ESPN Predicts Cardinals Will Draft OL in First Round
The Arizona Cardinals have a wealth of opportunities available to them with the 16th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona is in striking distance to move into the top ten if they so choose to move up. Some top talent always seems to slip into the middle of the first round while trading back is also an option for general manager Monti Ossenfort.
That same logic can be applied for talented prospects and the different positions the Cardinals could upgrade with their first-round pick, as both sides of the ball are candidates to receive reinforcements.
ESPN's Mel Kiper has the Cardinals boosting the trenches with Alabama's Tyler Booker:
"I'd love for Arizona to land a pass rusher here after it finished 26th in pressure rate (28.6%), but the board isn't cooperating. It'd be a reach to Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Marshall's Mike Green or Texas A&M's Nic Scourton," said Kiper.
"General manager Monti Ossenfort is known to trade around in the first round, so maybe he'll get an offer for the No. 16 pick -- someone interested in Ashton Jeanty? -- and be able to move back, get an edge rusher and add more picks. But if the Cardinals stay home and things play out like this, I'm eyeing another position.
"Arizona might not return guards Will Hernandez or Evan Brown (both free agents), and it has to keep the interior offensive line strong for its run game. Booker might be the best pure guard in the class. He's strong at the point of attack, and no one gets past him. And he's rugged in the run game, getting to the second level to clear lanes."
Arizona sure does love to run the football, and keeping quarterback Kyler Murray upright should be a top priority for the Cardinals this offseason.
Other positions to watch for Arizona would be EDGE, CB, DL or LB in the first round.