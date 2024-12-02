Evaluating NFC West Picture After Week 13
The NFC West only grew with more intrigue after Week 13's slate.
The division went 2-2 on Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams walked away as winners while the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers added another tally to the loss column.
With five weeks to play, it's still anybody's division.
Current standings after Week 13:
1. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
The Seahawks took a firm lead in the NFC West with a victory over the New York Jets, despite being down in an early 14-0 hole. Seattle is now on a three-game winning streak, two of which came against division opponents in SF and AZ.
2. Arizona Cardinals (6-6)
The Cardinals fumbled a double digit lead against the Minnesota Vikings as road underdogs and are now on a two-game losing streak, both losses coming off of their bye week where they won four in a row previously.
3. Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
Don't look now, but the Rams have won their last five-of-seven after battling early season injuries. Their last three wins have come off one-score games - is Sean McVay and co. putting things together at the right time after a win over the New Orleans Saints?
4. San Francisco 49ers (5-7)
The Niners were easily handled by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, likely lost Christian McCaffrey for the season and have now lost their last three games.
Postseason Odds (Via The Athletic)
Seattle: 41%
Arizona: 35%
Los Angeles: 23%
San Francisco: 9%
What's Next
The Seahawks and Cardinals are set to play in a massive showdown at State Farm Stadium. With a win Arizona would re-take the division lead and still control their own destiny to the postseason. Seattle would only further their lead with a win and own the tiebreaker over the Cardinals, if things came down to it.
Things get no easier for the Rams, who will host the Bills on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers are also at home to the Chicago Bears.