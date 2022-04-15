Evaluating Two Cardinals Trade-Up Scenarios in NFL Draft

The Cardinals could be looking to move up in the draft, but would it be worth it?

We're less than two weeks away from the NFL draft, and the Arizona Cardinals have done a fantastic job at masking which direction they will go.

The Cardinals have eight total picks through seven rounds of selections April 28-30.

Arizona Cardinals Draft Selections

Round 1: No. 23 overall

Round 2: No. 55 overall

Round 3: No. 87 overall

Round 6: No. 201 and 215 (compensatory overall

Round 7: No. 242, 256 (compensatory) and 257 ( compensatory) overall

The Cardinals were awarded three compensatory picks in the upcoming draft, as one sixth-round and two seventh-round selections were awarded to the team.

Arizona is without its original fourth-round choice (used to move up and grab cornerback Marco Wilson last year) and fifth-round pick (part of the deal to acquired tight end Zach Ertz).

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is no stranger to moving up in the draft, especially in the first two days of the event. Arizona recently moved up in the first round in 2018 to select quarterback Josh Rosen, while also actively moving in the second round for guys such as safety Budda Baker.

Now, with a roster Arizona views as championship-ready, could we see the team make a splash in the first round and move up?

Using Pro Football Reference's Draft Pick Trade Value Chart (based on former Super Bowl head coach Jimmy Johnson's chart used in the 1990s), we put together three potential trade packages the Cardinals could use to move up at various points in the first round.

Please note that these are merely just working from the calculated value of each pick, and compensatory picks are not included.

Cardinals Draft Scenarios

Moving up to No. 19

The Cardinals sit in an interesting spot in the first round at pick No. 23. Arizona isn't likely to see an elite talent fall to the original spot, yet the Cardinals aren't sitting in the back of the round, either.

If there was a spot for Keim to wheel-and-deal, it's right around here.

In a scenario where the Cardinals really covet a receiver such as Chris Olave or maybe if Drake Jackson or Jameson Williams fall, the team could move up to a spot such as No. 19, currently held by the New Orleans Saints

Mock Trade

Cardinals receive: Picks 19, 120

Saints receive: Picks 23, 87, 215

Based off this chart, the Saints are still nine points clear in the calculated totals of each pick, but essentially turning their fourth-round pick into a third for only dropping four spots in the second half of the first round isn't a terrible deal.

With this move, the Cardinals would still have a net total of seven draft picks and pick up a fourth-round pick that was lost in the trade for Wilson last year.

Now, the Saints have No. 16 and 19 in the first round, and simply reading the tea leaves, they may be trying to move even higher to potentially grab a quarterback.

So perhaps New Orleans may not be the team Arizona would ultimately become trade partners with, but if the Cardinals truly see a player dropping and are worried about the Steelers, Patriots or Packers (all picking before them) snagging said player, the price tag to move up to No. 19 isn't asinine.

Moving up to No. 14

The Ravens currently own pick No. 14, and they've shown to always be open to moving from their original draft pick, should the price be right.

Obviously, the Cardinals would need to pay a prettier penny than their Saints deal to move up nine spots into the top half of the round, but the chances of hitting on a player at this position is much higher than where Arizona currently stands.

The Bears previously moved up the same amount of picks (nine) last year when they selected quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago got pick No. 10 and relinquished picks 20, 164 (fifth-round pick) and 2022 first- and fourth-round selections.

There are a few factors that will make a deal like this different than a potential Cardinals move. Chicago paid a premium price to get into the top 10, and the Giants may have charged extra tax for the Bears potentially getting their future franchise quarterback.

The Jets also recently completed a trade to move from No. 23 to 14 last year.

Jets received: Picks 14, 143

Vikings received: Picks 23, 66 and 86

New York had the luxury of two thirds (one of them extremely early) to offer Minnesota to sweeten the deal while also getting back a fourth-round pick.

A similar trade for the Cardinals would be tougher without that ammunition, but Keim could get a deal around the following compensation:

Mock Trade

Cardinals receive: Picks 14, 196

Ravens receive: Picks 23, 55

This trade isn't ideal for the Cardinals to forego their second-round pick, but when working off the pick calculator, this was about as fair as we could get it.

With this trade, the Cardinals would have four seventh-round selections and would be very enticed to be active in somehow moving up on Day 3 of the draft.

Future picks would have to become part of Keim's offer in order to keep the Cardinals fully active on the second day of the draft.

The Ravens would likely say yes to the trade in a heartbeat, which is never a good sign when you're on the other end of the deal.

What Price is Right for the Cardinals to Move?

The Cardinals haven't picked this low in years, typically having the luxury of dynamic players sliding to them quite early more often times than not (Isaiah Simmons being the most recent example).

Now, with a roster Arizona feels is ready to compete for a Super Bowl, what is the magic price for Keim to hit accept on a trade?

To be truthful, the Cardinals may be better off staying put and taking the best player available at No. 23 unless an offer too good to refuse comes across them.

The draft is a marathon, not a sprint. While the level of players going before Arizona is undoubtedly different than the crop they'll have to choose from, a solid all-around draft through the three days of the event will do just as good as moving up. The Cardinals feel as if they've done a good enough job to not starve themselves of one specific position heading into the first round.

A good general manager will always pick up the phone and listen to offers. The mock Saints trade is much more favorable than giving a second-round pick to Baltimore, but it all depends on who will be available at the time of the pick.

The Cardinals are in wait-and-see mode, which typically means unless a player they absolutely covet falls within reach, Arizona will be staying put.

Then again, nobody pegged the Cardinals to take inside linebackers in back-to-back years, so who really knows?

We have less than two weeks to find out if Keim has any tricks up his sleeve.