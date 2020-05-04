Athletic Background Leads LB Evan Weaver to NFL

Football seems to run in Evan Weaver's blood. But where did it come from? His family does not have an extensive background in the sport, yet the new Arizona Cardinals linebacker has naturally excelled at it throughout his life.

Even if opportunities to do so did not come so easily.

"My parents have always been really into sports," Weaver said. "My mom was pretty athletic, played soccer. My dad was more of a track and field guy. So, not really a whole lot of football, but just trying to push me in everything I did no matter what sport. It was just like pitching in baseball, you throw a walk, you've got to do something. It's just different sports, same type of stuff."

The motivation Weaver continuously received from his parents fueled everything he did growing up. No matter what it was, he knew he always had the support of his family to lean on to.

As he started to progress in football, Weaver found a natural role. He got bigger and stronger and realized he had an affinity for laying down complete and utter punishment on his opposition. He just wanted to lay down a hit.

It is that philosophy that spearheaded a recruitment that led him to California Berkeley for college and, subsequently, a sixth-round NFL Draft selection to the Cardinals. In reality, it is as simple as doing your job unequivocally and emphasizing the details.

"I think tackling just comes down to wanting to actually tackle the person," Weaver said. "There's a lot of guys who are willing to say that they want to do it, but then they see missed tackles, they see people getting ran over, you see all this stuff."

Weaver plays an unafraid style of football. It has allowed him to pursue his dreams at the highest level. Despite his newfound NFL stature, he is not going to deviate from what got him there in the first place.

"I think it goes back to a really young age when my mom would yell at me from the stands, 'Wrap them up, wrap them up!'" Weaver said. "And then if I missed a tackle or something I'd have to do like 50 pushups before I could even get in the car after a game. So, just it being ingrained in me at a young age and just being able to bring that to every level of football that I played."