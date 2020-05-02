Evan Weaver Bringing 'Different Mojo' to LB Room

It is no secret that Evan Weaver is in love, maybe even borderline obsessed, with the game of football. So, when his dreams of playing in the NFL came true upon being selected in the sixth round of the draft to the Arizona Cardinals, he could not contain his excitement.

This is a goal he has had for a long time.

"I've loved football since I first put the pads on, since I first tackled someone I think in first grade," Weaver said. "It's just something that I've always loved doing. I've always wanted to figure out ways to get better. I'm always willing to learn from other people, other players, coaches. Whatever I can soak up, anything I can put into my game, I try. That comes through watching film and asking questions and learning from the people around me. That's pretty much what being a football junkie is."

He will certainly have an opportunity to put his football IQ to the test learning from a Cardinals linebacker room that features All-Pro Chandler Jones; starter Jordan Hicks; new acquisitions Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons); and first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons.

Weaver was a tackling machine while starring at California. In fact, he was arguably the most productive tackler in college football last season after racking up 181 total tackles. Despite those eye-popping statistics, Weaver did not shine athletically at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran a 4.76-second 40-yard-dash, 7.02-second three-cone, put up 15 reps on the bench press, had a 32-inch vertical and 117-inch broad jump.

Still, Weaver is extremely confident in his football abilities and considers himself a natural inside linebacker.

"You know, 4.4(-second) 40s don't win you Super Bowls," he said. "Guys who are willing to actually play win you Super Bowls. I think it's 33 percent of dudes, if they last four years out of the first round it's a success. That kind of just shows it in itself. The top six offenses in the league last year were run-heavy offenses. You're not going to win games having your 190-pound DB/linebacker in there trying to tackle (Tennessee Titans running back) Derrick Henry. You tell me how that works in the playoffs.

"It's just simple stuff like that. I think teams are going to start realizing it. And especially as the running backs get bigger and you realize giving up 30 points and trying to score 40 isn't going to win you a lot of games. So, I think that's why the Cardinals brought me in, just to bring a little bit of a different mojo to it."

While the draft-day slide is a source of motivation moving forward, Weaver tries not to dwell on the past. Instead, he lets his play do the talking and is planning on re-establishing himself again with the Cardinals.

"It fuels me, but I'm more than just worried about what other people have to say," Weaver said. "I'm worried about getting my job done and doing whatever I can to help the Cardinals win games. And so, wherever that may be, special teams, playing time, it doesn't really matter. I'm just here to help everybody to win games."