In the days since the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has had time to process the four new defensive additions chosen by the franchise. Despite being the latest selection of the group, linebacker Evan Weaver impressed with his tape and fiery attitude.

Drafted in the sixth round out of California, Weaver was arguably the most productive tackler in all of Division I football last season. He was the nation's leader in that category his senior season with 181 en route to becoming the first consensus first-team All-American out of the Golden Bears program since Daymeion Hughes and DeSean Jackson in 2006; as well as the first to pick up any first-team All-American recognition since Alex Mack in 2008.

"Evan Weaver from Cal was the Pac-12 (Defensive) Player of the Year as a Mike 'backer," Joseph said. "Before I watched Weaver, I had no idea who he was. I get my list of guys to watch from the scouts and I just press play. I don't want to know their background. I don't want to know what they've accomplished. I pressed play and I came away with a really good football player. Not knowing he was the Pac-12 (Defensive) Player of the Year."

The former team captain is projected to play a similar role in Joseph's scheme for the Cardinals, but it would be a surprise to see him crack the rotation early after it was bolstered by the additions of first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons, as well as Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons) in free agency. Still, Weaver is surely primed to be a core special teams member.

"I know that I'm going to be playing Mike (linebacker) and that's really all I know so far," Weaver said. "Just ready to get that going.

"They seem super excited and I’m super excited to be picked by the Cardinals and go play for (head) Coach (Kliff) Kingsbury. I’m excited to go bring a Super Bowl home.”

When the Cardinals were on the clock in the sixth round and Weaver was still available, it made the choice relatively easy for Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and Co. It was another pick fitting the theme of taking the best player available, another guy who fell lower than their initial projections.

"He’s a guy that some have said overachiever," Keim said. "Whatever you want to say, highly instinctive, smart, tough, competitive. The production speaks for itself. Really, really excited about him. Met him at the Senior Bowl ... He’s ready to roll and he’s a tough guy."

Added Kingsbury: "When you meet him at the Senior Bowl he walks in that room and he’s on fire and he’s ready to hit people in that room. That’s how he wakes up and that’s how he goes to sleep. That’s how you want him. He’s definitely going to come in with a chip on his shoulder. That’s kind of his edge out there on the football field. The production speaks for itself; he led the entire country in tackles. You talk to anybody in that program, they love what he’s about. We felt like where he was at, it’s a great fit for us.”

No matter where he finds himself on the depth chart initially, Weaver is no stranger to having to prove himself. With the Virtual offseason program having commenced on Monday, the former Cal standout is learning everything he can from coaches and Simmons — the two have not assimilated with the veterans yet — as they both begin their professional path together.

“I think I bring a hyper-competitive guy who is willing to put in the work to do whatever it takes to win as many games as possible," Weaver said. "I think I bring that. I just have to prove myself from here on out and get some wins for the Cardinals.”