Evan Weaver Caps 'Long Journey' with Rookie Deal

Mason Kern

Evan Weaver knew he wanted to play in the NFL since as early as the beginning stages of elementary school. At the time, it was all he could think about.

So, when he signed his rookie contract with the Arizona Cardinals recently, Weaver told the franchise's chairman and president Michael Bidwill the origin story of when he knew football was his path.

"It's been a long journey," Weaver said. "My mom always tells this story, but in first grade, apparently I told my first-grade teacher I didn't need to learn how to read because I was going to the NFL. And then she said, 'Well, how are you going to read your contract?' And I said, 'My mom is a lawyer.' Thankfully, though, I did learn how to read, so passed that speed bump."

Conducted in a virtual setting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bidwill conferenced himself in with Weaver via video chat after all six Cardinals draft selections arrived at the team's facility. He spoke with each individually as they signed their deals.

The minimum salary this year for rookies is $610,000, which each of the team's will earn in their respective contracts. Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth round on receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

In 2021, the minimum is $780,000 for players with one credited season; $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

For Weaver, a sixth-round selection, the exact numbers on his agreement are as follows: $3.462 million over four years; $167,232 signing bonus; $651,808 cap charge.

"There's no better sport in the world," Weaver said. "You can go hit people."

In their conversation, Bidwill likened Weaver's mentality and playing style to shades of former Cardinals safety Pat Tillman. While flattered, Weaver was quick to dismiss the notion. Still, he said he was honored to be revered in that way and draw comparisons to someone he has looked up to.

"I'm not him, but nobody really can be," Weaver said.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Matt Solorio
Matt Solorio

Like the fit in this defense. Him and Simmons in the middle?

