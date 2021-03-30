Arizona Cardinals Maneuver Salary Cap in Tight Market

The Arizona Cardinals have added and re-signed numerous players this offseason, but have managed to limit guaranteed money and large salary-cap charges.

As the Cardinals peel away from their list of unrestricted free agents with mostly 1-year contracts, it is instructive to see how the team has managed to add players that were with other teams in 2020 and re-sign many of their own without piling up significant guaranteed money and salary-cap charges for 2021.

Contract information is not yet available for the re-signing of safety Chris Banjo along with the additions of guard Brian Winters, cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Shawn Williams.

The largest cap increase occurred with the acquisition of center Rodney Hudson in a trade with the Raiders. He brings with him $9.9 million against the cap unless there is a restructuring. Defensive end J.J. Watt has the most guaranteed money at $23 million and a cap charge of $4.9 million.

Aside from restricted free-agent linebackers Dennis Gardeck and Zeke Turner, wide receiver A.J. Green has the only other cap number that is more than $2 million ($3.5 million) with $6 million guaranteed for one year.

Gardeck’s tender is $3.384 million, while Turner’s is $2.133 million.

No player signed has a contract longer than two years and the only ones with 2-year deals (not including voidable years) are Watt, Green and linebacker Tanner Vallejo.

Four contracts not previously reported are for cornerback Robert Alford, tight end Darrell Daniels, guard Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington. The latter three received almost identical deals.

They include minimum base salaries of $990,000 and additional compensation of $137,500. Daniels received a signing bonus of $137,500 while Garcia and Washington had signing bonuses of $68,750 with another $68,750 roster bonus if they are active or inactive for the first game of the regular season.

Those are considered qualifying contracts that have a reduced cap charge of $987,500 ($850,000 plus the additional $137,500).

Alford received no guaranteed money on his 1-year contract when he re-signed after his previous contract was terminated. His base salary is also $990,000 and has a cap figure of $850,000.

Punter Andy Lee will be paid a $1.5 million base salary with $650,000 guaranteed, but as a four-year qualifying contract, his cap charge is only $1.075 million.

In addition to Vallejo, linebacker Markus Golden and tackle Kelvin Beachum signed 2-year deals. Golden has $2.5 million guaranteed with a cap figure of $2 million, Beachum has $2.075 million fully guaranteed and a cap charge of $1.575 million and Vallejo has $1.1 million guaranteed and a cap hit of $1.39 million.

For the eight players re-signed, the Cardinals have committed only $7.025 million in guaranteed money with $10.048 million counting against the cap.

However, any player added knocks someone out of the top 51 players under contract. Currently, the cutoff line is $990,000, but for each of those eight players either $780,000 or $660,000 departed the top 51.

That means the net cap added for those eight players was around $3.5 or $4 million.