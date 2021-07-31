Everything You Need to Know About Cardinals Back Together Saturday

The league-wide initiative will feature Arizona's first padded practice for the upcoming season.

As part of a league-wide “Back Together Saturday” initiative to celebrate the return of football, the Arizona Cardinals and all 31 other NFL teams will host an expected 200,000 fans at practices across the country Saturday, July 31.

Marking the team's second public practice of 2021, fans will be able to watch their Cardinals practice from 1-3 p.m. today. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will address the crowd prior to the start of practice.

Everything you need to know for today:

Parking and Admission

Parking and admission are both free. Carparks on the east side (Green and Grey) and west side (Orange) of the stadium will open beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Fans may reserve tickets for “Back Together Saturday” and all training camp practices by visiting www.azcardinals.com/camptix. Individuals may secure up to four (4) free tickets for practices while supplies last.

Tickets are all digital. Fans can enter State Farm Stadium at Hyundai Gate 1 (west side) and through Bud Light Gate 3 (east side) beginning at 12:30 p.m.

TV Info

For fans not able to make it in person, NFL Network will have live coverage from Cardinals practice on Saturday. Former Cardinals quarterback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner will join anchor Peter Schrager live from State Farm Stadium from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

Security

In accordance with current NFL security guidelines, all fans will be subject to screening including the use of magnetometers prior to entry. In addition, the NFL clear-bag policy will be in effect and all fans are asked to limit the items brought inside the stadium to speed their entry through security. For more information, please visit www.azcardinals.com/bagpolicy.

It is the CDC's recommendation that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks while indoors. Any and all stated safety protocols, guidelines and policies at State Farm Stadium are subject to change based on CDC, state/local officials and NFL guidelines and/or requirements.

As a reminder, NFL COVID protocols do not permit the signing of autographs.

Stadium Experience

Open seating for fans will be available on both the east and west side of the stadium in the lower level.

A wide array of food and beverage offerings will be available at locations throughout the stadium including “Cards Camp Combos” particularly intended for families.

All concession sales will be cashless.

All of the latest Cardinals merchandise offerings will be available at the Arizona Cardinals Team Shop located at the north end of the stadium by University of Phoenix Gate 2. The store will be open and accessible from both outside and inside the stadium.