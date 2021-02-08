Ex-Cardinals Regime Reaches NFL Mountain Top

Former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians and a slew of his assistants from Arizona claimed the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LV.

After three straight seasons without a playoff appearance, the Arizona Cardinals turned to a new coaching staff for 2013. They hired Bruce Arians, a longtime assistant coach in the NFL who had been the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Arians led the Cardinals to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the early 1980s when they played in St. Louis.

Following his fifth season, he retired. The now 68-year-old had multiple health issues to take care of and stepped away from the sideline to become a TV analyst.

A year later, he returned to the NFL, but with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their general manager is former Cardinals vice president of player personnel Jason Licht.

Arians brought with him a staff consisted of mostly former Cardinals coaches including defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive play-caller Byron Leftwich.

The staff that helped turn the Cardinals around in the 2010s, led the Buccaneers to the ultimate prize on Sunday. Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV by a one-sided score of 31-9.

"I think I'd a been smoking something illegal to really imagine this," Arians joked after the win. "I just can't thank Jason enough and the Glazer family (team owners) for giving me this opportunity. My coaching staff; they are outstanding. I don't do anything, they do it all and we have great players. Jason gets all the credit for the roster and I just try to get out of the way and not screw it up."

Quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl MVP, but the win was a result of dominance in the trenches and effective coaching by Arians, Leftwich and especially Bowles.

Bowles, who ran blitz-heavy defenses this year and when he was in Arizona, kept rushing four, knowing his rushers had a mismatch against a battered offensive line. His linebackers did an excellent job defending Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, and with the added defenders in the secondary, Tampa Bay’s coverage was as good as it has shown all year.

The Buccaneers pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes more often than any quarterback had been pressured in Super Bowl history, pressing him on more than half of his dropbacks. According top NextGenStats, Mahomes ran around on pass plays for 497 total yards.

On offense, Leftwich, who was an interim coordinator for Arizona in 2018, ran a balanced attack, utilizing the run game and Tampa’s tight ends, both weaknesses in the Kansas City defense.

"BA having the opportunity to win the Super Bowl as a head coach and knowing the assistant coaches, there was no way we were losing this football game – that is how we felt," Leftwich said after the game. "We have been building this thing like this for awhile and it all came together."

Following the victory, the Cardinals official Twitter sent out its congratulations to Arians saying, “Very well-deserved. Cheers to you, BA.”

Arians said he will return to Tampa Bay next season to defend the championship. The Cardinals are not slated to face them in 2021, so a battle between his new and old squads would have to take place in the playoffs should both teams earn a spot.