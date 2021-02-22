Cardinals Expectations of Murray Continue to Rise

Not even Kyler Murray can get too comfortable.

While the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has been labeled as the future of the franchise, ownership is aiming for continual improvement as he progresses through the remaining two years (plus a fifth-year option) of his rookie deal. In fact, while rumors have emerged about the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson trending toward a contract extension, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he wants to see more before committing to anything. The reality is that Murray isn't eligible to be extended until after his third season.

"It's a hypothetical," Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's Doug & Wolf on Feb. 19. "I would hope [to extend him]. If we're talking contract after next year it means that he's continued to ascend and to become the player that we envision. But again, that's hard to say at this point. (We) have a lot of respect for Kyler and love his work ethic and what he brings to the table as our quarterback . . . and I certainly believe that he's our franchise quarterback."

There was risk associated with the Cardinals drafting Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, especially just a year removed from selecting quarterback Josh Rosen No. 10 overall a year prior. Yet, the gamble has seemingly paid off based on the personal accolades Murray has achieved in his two years in the NFL, which includes Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2020.

Statistically, Murray improved across the board as well. His completion percentage jumped from 64.4 percent as a rookie to 67.2 percent after reaching his target of 378-of-552 passing attempts last season. His passing yardage climbed from 3,722 to 3,971, including 26 touchdowns in his second campaign compared to his first with a matching interception total at 12.

Murray's passer rating also saw an uptick from 87.4 as a rookie to 94.3 last year and he was sacked on only 27 occasions for 176 lost yards compared to 48 times for 309 lost yards the prior season. Additionally, the Cardinals went from a 5-10-1 team to 8-8, but still missed the playoffs in a year that many felt should have been the end of a drought that has lasted since 2015.

"He was Rookie of the Year his rookie year, he made the Pro Bowl in 2020, which was a significant accomplishment, I want to see the next jump," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said on Doug & Wolf on Feb. 18. "I think we all want to see the next jump. He made a big step forward between his rookie year and his second year, but we really want to see that next level.

"Hopefully, that's going to come in the offseason, if we're able to get together and really see that the development and the connection with his receiver group, with the offensive line and doing some of the work that they hopefully will be doing on the field at the training facility with a more normalized OTA and offseason later in the spring when the vaccinations are out more broadly. But I fully expect it and I know he expects the same. He's got a fire in his belly. We've all seen it. A competitive spirit where he wants to win and he wants to win now and I love that. That's what I want and that's what I expect and that's what he expects."

Those sentiments were echoed by Keim, who heaped praise on his young star while also providing insights into what he wants to see improve in Murray's third year.

"I think it's just like you did from Year 1 to Year 2, the little things," Keim said. "Whether it's just the understanding of coverage concepts and reading defenses, it's something that he's just going to get better with time. And the command of the offense, again, when you have a guy that was Rookie of the Year two years ago and then was one of three NFC Pro Bowlers, you'd like to think that the guy is headed in the right direction. And obviously, really happy that we made that decision a few years ago when we did, as tough as it was. He's a guy that's committed. He's passionate. I love his intensity. He and I have had talks about how to channel that intensity and I think that, obviously, the best is yet to come here moving forward with Kyler."

Since the conclusion of the season, the Cardinals quarterback room experienced a significant change when position coach and passing game coordinator Tom Clements made the decision to retire. As a result, the franchise promoted from within, elevating assistant quarterbacks coach Cam Turner to the full-time role.

There is little-to-no dropoff expected by the organization as a result of the change in staffing.

"I look at the connection that Cam and Kyler have, it's a great one," Bidwill said. "I think we're going to continue to improve and we've got to make sure that we make some good moves in free agency and nail the draft again and continue to improve this team. I'm excited about our future. It is bright."

As for Murray's comments over the offseason about the possibility of giving baseball a shot — he was a first-round MLB draft pick by the Oakland Athletics before pursuing the NFL Draft — Keim was adamant that his focus should remain fully on the Cardinals.

"Hell no," Keim said. "No. Listen, I have a lot of confidence in the fact that Kyler is going to continue to concentrate on football and he's a guy that when you talk to him about this game, he is a football junkie. He has texted me a number of times about different prospects, whether it's free agents or college players, and again that's what excites me about certain guys in our locker room. When they're that vested in the team that they want to see certain players from different teams or colleges join our organization."