Report: Cardinals Expected to Reunite DL Peko with DC Joseph

After months of lingering, it appears nose tackle Domata Peko is finally getting the chance he has craved. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign the 35-year-old veteran "to the 53-man roster when he passes through COVID-19 protocols."

Peko, who turns 36 on Nov. 27, had reportedly expressed prior interest in returning to the NFL in August, declining "several free-agent offers," per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. He became an unrestricted free agent last March and has not been with a team in 2020.

Pelissero said Peko was "focused on finding the right fit, city and chance to win" and appears to have done so with the Cardinals, who currently sit in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West with a pivotal game against their division rival Seattle Seahawks Thursday.

With Cardinals veteran nose tackle Corey Peters lost to the season due to a knee injury, which Rapoport said is a torn patellar tendon, Peko will attempt to fill the void created by his absence. He entered the NFL with the Bengals as a fourth-round draft pick in 2006 out of Michigan State. He played 11 seasons with the Bengals, two with the Denver Broncos and was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, where he played seven games with three starts.

If the signing takes place, it would reunite Peko with Arizona defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, as the defensive lineman played under the play-caller with the Denver Broncos from 2017-18 when Joseph was the head coach there. Additionally, Joseph was the Cincinnati Bengals defensive backs coach during Peko's stint with the franchise through the 2014-15 seasons.

There are other reunions to be had, too. Cardinals cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who was signed by the franchise Nov. 11, joined the Bengals in the same draft class as Peko in 2006. Joseph was a first-round selection, while Peko was taken in the fourth and the two played in the same Cincinnati defense from 2006-10, before Joseph moved on to the Houston Texans. Additionally, Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick played with Peko with the Bengals from 2012 — when he entered the NFL as a first-round pick — through 2016, when Peko left for Denver.

During his 14-year career, the 6-foot-3, 335-pound Peko has played 208 games with 189 starts. In that time, he has accumulated 600 tackles (315 solo, 285 assisted), 50 quarterback hits, 47 tackles for loss, 20 sacks, 14 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.