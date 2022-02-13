Experts Predict Super Bowl LVI: Bengals, Rams Both Shown Love Across Country

It's nearly as even as it gets when it comes to predicting a Super Bowl, as both the Rams and Bengals are popular picks to win the big game.

We're about to witness the greatest sporting event known to western civilization.

Super Bowl LVI is here after two long weeks of press conferences, game analysis and whatever the Pro Bowl was supposed to mimic.

The Los Angeles Rams arrive to their home at SoFi Stadium as four-point favorites on SI Sportsbook. Having dealt nearly every draft pick in recent memory, the Rams have pushed all of their chips to the middle of the table in hopes of cashing in on a Lombardi Trophy.

Stars are scattered across Los Angeles' roster, and the Rams hope the stars align in their favor Sunday.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they weren't exactly expected to be here. Yet second-year quarterback Joe Burrow had other plans, as his connection with Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja'Marr Chase has quickly become one of the best duos in the league.

Yet the Bengals, in their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, consider themselves to be just as well-rounded as the Rams.

While it's not exactly David vs. Goliath, Super Bowl LVI does offer itself as a matchup with a favorite and underdog. Yet, as all football fans know, anything is liable to happen on the NFL's biggest stage.

Here's a handful of experts across the country and their opinion on who will win Super Bowl LVI:

Experts Predict Super Bowl LVI

Yahoo! Staff-

Amber Matsumoto

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco- Bengals

"In the end, I am going to go with Burrow to outplay Stafford to get his first ring in what will truly be an amazing ending to their season. Burrow will drive the Bengals to a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson in the closing seconds as the theme of the playoffs continues. From two wins two years ago to Super Bowl champs? There is hope for all."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer- Rams

"The defensive lines will be a bigger factor than people realize and, I think, make this one a nip-and-tuck affair into the fourth quarter. From there, the quarterbacks will take command, with Joe Burrow and Stafford trading blows until the clock shows zeroes. The all-in Rams will walk away having won it all, becoming the second straight team to do so at home (after 54 years of a team never even having made it to a Super Bowl in its home stadium)."

ESPN Staff- 43 votes for Rams, 33 votes for Bengals

"Of 76 experts who weighed in, the Rams were favored by 43 of them (56.6%), while the Bengals claimed 33 votes (43.4%). The most common predicted final score was 27-24, picked by seven of our experts. The lowest combined total was 34 (18-16). The highest combined score was 83 (45-38). The largest margin of victory predicted was 22 points (43-21). Fifty-six of the experts said this game will be decided by a touchdown or less."

Bleacher Report Staff-Consensus Score of Rams 28, Bengals 23

Conner Rogers says, "The Bengals are easy-to-root-for newcomers, but I think the magic will finally run out. Their interior offensive line won't be able to keep Burrow upright against Aaron Donald. While that ultimately didn't matter against the Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons, the Bengals will now have to counter a Rams offense loaded with weapons. Los Angeles was all in this year; I think it's going to pay off."

The Action Network's Sean Koerner- Bengals (-4)

"The Rams are the more complete team on both sides of the ball and could benefit from playing in their home stadium. However, I’m projecting them as just three-point favorites here. The fact that we get arguably the hottest quarterback in football at a number where we will win if the Rams win by three (the most likely outcome), I’ll take the Bengals +4 — but no further."

Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer- Bengals 30, Rams 27

"Although it would a nice story for Stafford to win a Super Bowl right after his 34th birthday in his first season with the Rams after all those fruitless years with the Lions, the NFL is a league tilting toward the AFC's young guns with the sun setting for the GOAT now in the NFC, Tom Brady. Mahomes has a ring. Josh Allen and Justin Herbert might get into the mix very soon. Burrow, only two years removed from his Heisman and national title turn at LSU, has the old-school cool swagger tied to Super Bowl Joes of the past (Namath, Montana). At 25, he looks like he's been in the league for a long time. The Rams have a solid defense, but they have enough holes to exploit for Burrow to outduel Stafford, setting up McPherson for the game-winner late (again)."